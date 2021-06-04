STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Put an end to Andhra Pradesh 'medicine' tamasha

It was surprising that so many made it to Krishnapatnam, many even from hospital beds, right under the nose of the district administration at a time when Section 144 and partial curfew were in force.

Published: 04th June 2021 12:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

A queue at the Ayurveda camp set up in Nellore’s Krishnapatnam.

A queue at the Ayurveda camp set up in Nellore’s Krishnapatnam. (Photo | Express)

A strange spectacle unfolded recently at Krishnapatnam in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. Thousands of people, including an unknown number of Covid patients, queued up to receive so-called herbal medicines prepared by Anandaiah, a local medical practitioner with no qualifications except claims of knowledge inherited from ancestors. He boasts his medicines, which include eye drops as well, could cure corona patients. A startled state government swung into action and police dispersed the crowds but not before the word had spread like wildfire.

First of all, it was surprising that so many made it to Krishnapatnam, many even from hospital beds, right under the nose of the district administration at a time when Section 144 and partial curfew were in force. Apparently, local politicians hyped up the event, relegating officials to the background. But the matter did not end there. Subsequently, the government roped in experts from the AYUSH ministry and ICMR to evaluate Anandaiah’s bizarre preparations and the man himself moved the High Court seeking permission to let him administer the medicines. The upshot of all this was that the government finally gave the green signal to three of his medicines after finding that they had no side-effects but ignoring the opinion of Ayurvedic experts that Anandaiah’s alleged cure has nothing much to do with Ayurveda. The district administration has now decided to supply the medicines online. Should people like Anandaiah be allowed to distribute medicines that obviously do not have any scientific basis? Should the government waste its precious time and resources on this? Hundreds of patients who took the medicine are still in hospital; there is not a single case of complete recovery following the consumption of these medicines.

The state government ought to have stopped supply of this alleged cure instead of giving its nod. Many patients, who are afraid of going to hospital, are very likely to believe in the unproven efficacy of Anandaiah’s concoctions until it is too late. Allowing the man to continue to distribute the medicine is counter-productive. At least now, the government should turn a deaf ear to politicians of all hues and put an end to the tamasha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
While 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.
AIIMS Delhi found 63 breakthrough infection cases among staffers in April-May, but no deaths
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US
Lion cub at Vandalur Zoo. (File | EPS)
COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo
For representational purposes.
Expert view: How big a change will the Model Tenancy Act bring? Does it apply immediately?  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)
Opinion: Put an end to Andhra Pradesh COVID 'medicine' tamasha
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp