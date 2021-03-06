STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

AAP retains hold, gets a reality check

It got thrashed in a seat that it not only held but is located in an area where there is a strong minority presence and was the scene of the 2019 communal riots.

Published: 06th March 2021 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

AAP Logo, Aam Aadmi Party

Representational Image. (File Photo)

It was only a by-election in five municipal wards, but it showed that while the BJP juggernaut appears unstoppable elsewhere, it is the Aam Aadmi Party’s election machinery that is well-oiled and revving in Delhi, though there are lessons for it too. Of the five wards that went to the elections, the ruling party in the national capital won four, wresting a seat from the BJP that was widely seen as a saffron bastion. The elections have only extended the misery of the BJP, which last ran the Delhi government in 1998. Ever since, it has had to play second fiddle, first to the Congress and now to the AAP. While the saffron party still heads all the three municipal corporations, that could be under threat when elections for the civic bodies are held in a year’s time. The party has for long been leaderless, rudderless and directionless in Delhi. The AAP, in contrast, enjoys the people’s trust, largely because of its clean image, pro-people policies and a considerably weakened opposition.

But the election result also has a lesson for the AAP. It got thrashed in a seat that it not only held but is located in an area where there is a strong minority presence and was the scene of the 2019 communal riots. The reasons are not far to seek. Not once did Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal or his colleagues in the Cabinet visit the riot-affected areas. Months earlier, they had also refused to extend support to anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters at Shaheen Bagh, perhaps fearing that they might lose Hindu votes in the elections to the Assembly and Lok Sabha. But the ruling party in Delhi was only following in the footsteps of the Congress, Trinamool Congress and others, which are trying to ape the BJP’s use of religion for political mobilisation. Such a narrative poses a threat to India’s secular fabric. Minority appeasement is bad, but so is majority communalism. It’s time to vaccinate the body politic from the communal virus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP delhi aap municipal bypolls
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp