STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Balancing act on a fraying tightrope in Karnataka

The recently presented Karnataka state budget is a case study in desperation: a balancing act performed on a fraying tightrope by the chief minister, who also holds the finance portfolio.

Published: 11th March 2021 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

The recently presented Karnataka state budget is a case study in desperation: a balancing act performed on a fraying tightrope by the chief minister, who also holds the finance portfolio. That rope is so frayed that it meant no new promises, except for the one for ‘communities’ on the side of politics. That’s to douse the rising protests, while acting more out of hope than conviction that the economy would recover. 

It’s an unstated admission that the state is struggling to cope with the devastation wrought by the pandemic—the first deficit budget of Rs 15,134 crore in about a decade, confirming what was first flagged in a report by this newspaper. As the jigsaw fell in place, it emerged that the Karnataka Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2002, will have to be amended to balance the books, to allow the fiscal deficit, liabilities and revenue deficit the state can possibly incur to be increased. As it stands, the fiscal deficit has to be under 3% of the GSDP, and liabilities not over 25%, with a mandatory revenue surplus. Tall order that, when B S Yediyurappa has opted to keep taxation under control. No new taxes, not even on liquor. Quite brave, given that fuel and alcohol are the only big taxable items in the state’s kitty, post-GST. So the state has little option but to borrow, and heavily, to keep existing welfare schemes and other bread-and-butter sectors running. 

BSY has gambled to reduce stamp duty for new housing in the Rs 35-45 lakh range, hoping it would spur buying in small housing—with a knock-on effect on the whole economy. It could well turn out to be a trap if the incentive fails to, well, incentivise. The way states have been getting into debt, without the expected revenue coming in from the Centre, we may be staring at a pan-Indian crisis. Karnataka, as we said, is only a case study.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSY finance portfolio budget Karnataka Fiscal Responsibility Act 2002
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp