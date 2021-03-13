STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Successful end to sovereign-led IDBI bailout?

The government will sell its entire 45.48% stake in IDBI Bank to a strategic investor next fiscal.

Published: 13th March 2021 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

IDBI Bank

IDBI Bank

The government will sell its entire 45.48% stake in IDBI Bank to a strategic investor next fiscal. If it happens, it’ll be the most successful closure to a sovereign-led disaster-management bailout ever. Three years, Rs 30,000 crore and the might of insurance behemoth LIC is all that it took for IDBI to turnaround. With better asset quality, credit mix and capital adequacy, it’s payback time for the bank, which exited the RBI’s Prompt Corrective Action framework earlier this week. Word has it that the government is open to roping in foreign players (FDI in private banks is permitted up to 74%) and will soon amend clauses in the Industrial Development Bank (Transfer of Undertaking and Repeal) Act, 2003 to proceed with protocol.

But incoming investors may want management control, which now rests with LIC thanks to its 51% stakeholding. It means for the government to exit IDBI, it’ll be lucrative only if LIC joins forces. It’s important to note that special relaxations were extended to LIC including IRDAI regulations that restrict more than 15% stakeholding in individual entities besides norms barring insurers from owning non-insurance companies. Likewise, RBI too relaxed rules preventing non-banking firms holding over 10% stake in a bank. While joint stake sale could possibly fetch a better sum, it’s paramount that LIC ensures a decent return on investment in the interest of policyholders. IDBI’s current market price is way lower than the price LIC paid, investing Rs 21,624 crore for 51% stake bought between October 2018 and January 2019 at an average Rs 60 per share. In contrast, shares now hover around Rs 40. 

That said, IDBI is in better shape and the current capital base of 14.77% is adequate to support growth next fiscal. The net NPA ratio is within an acceptable range at 1.9% in Q3 as against 5.25% last year and even though the provisioning coverage ratio is among the highest in the industry at 97%, improving loan growth (including corporate credit) without compromising asset quality remains a challenge.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IDBI Bank strategic investor RBI
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Haryana: Vets extract 71kg of waste found in stray cow's stomach
Senior Citizens getting first dose of Covid 19 Vaccine at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi on Monday. Express Photo byParveen Negi
Pune sees fresh curbs in light of rising COVID-19 cases; schools to be shut till March 31
Gallery
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
Wasim Jaffer was the hero of Indian Twitterati yet again when he gave a befitting reply to former England captain Micheal Vaughan's attempt to mock Indian cricket team.
Witty Wasim Jaffer destroys rude Michael Vaughan on Twitter: Here are the foreign-born cricketers playing for England 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp