STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Doping in Indian athletics continues

Every now and then, the pedestal upon which our sportspersons are placed is jolted with stars testing positive.

Published: 15th March 2021 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Doping

For representational purposes

It’s hideous, something sinister and outright disgraceful in sport. The scourge of doping, i.e. using performance enhancing drugs to do better, is a malaise that has seeped far and wide across the globe. Every now and then, the pedestal upon which our sportspersons are placed is jolted with stars testing positive. The latest revelation that at least two Olympic core group athletes from our country have tested positive for a banned substance paints a grim picture. It is disturbing ahead of the postponed Tokyo Olympics in July.

It’s not new that India figures on this ignominious list ahead of any major competition. In fact, world over, positive doping cases increase during the quadrennial extravaganza year. There have been instances when athletes embarrass their nations ahead of and during the Olympics. Even in India there is a similar narrative. There have been instances where athletes were dropped just before boarding the flight because of failing a test. There were also occasions when athletes tested positive during Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, … the list is endless. What seems to be a grave concern here is that according to the NADA, Olympic core group athletes have tested positive. It’s disturbing as at least one athlete who is part of the national camp has tested positive for a specified substance. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) did not allow any of them to leave camp even during the lockdown. If it is a 4x400 athlete, the plot gets more intriguing as the chief national coach and the foreign coach are all stationed in Patiala. Add to this AFI’s zero tolerance policy as far as doping is concerned, and the story only gets murkier and more embarrassing.

Athletics is always the worst among defaulters in India. We may not be in the top when it comes to medals at the Olympics but when it comes to doping, we are right up there. According to the 2019 Anti-Doping Testing figures report by the WADA in December, India, for the first time, topped the chart with 225 positive cases from 4,004 samples. Athletics was among the top defaulters. It’s time for AFI to wake up and address the issue at hand.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Olympics Tokyo Olympics Doping Indian athletics
India Matters
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in three months
Selling govt banks a huge mistake: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan
YSRC activists celebrate their landslide victory in municipal elections at the party central office in Tadepalli on Sunday | Prasant Madugula
Jagan's YSRC wins all municipal corporations and 73 out of 75 municipalities
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Tollywood actor and party candidate for Kharagpur seat Hiran Chatterjee during an election campaign rally. (Photo | PTI)
MPs, defectors, actors among candidates: BJP deploys heavy artillery in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
As cases in Maharashtra rise, Nagpur slips into strict lockdown for one week
As staff of nationalised banks stage a protest against privatisation of banks, the office of a public sector bank wears a deserted look in Chennai on Monday. (Express Photo | Debadutta Mallick)
Two-day nationwide bank strike begins as 10 lakh employees protest privatisation move
Gallery
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp