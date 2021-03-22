STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Maha expose makes home minister’s position untenable

Singh’s charges cannot be brushed off, though they can be attributed to the hurt ego of a senior IPS officer whose reputation Deshmukh sought to smear.

Published: 22nd March 2021 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)

Outgoing Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Saturday opened state home minister Anil Deshmukh’s can of worms, exposing the shocking protection money racket the latter is running in the city. That he sought to employ police officers to do the dirty job, fixing targets for extortion from dance bars, restaurants and other establishments to raise a monthly sum of Rs 50 crore from them plus another Rs 50 crore through other means was nothing less than a jaw-dropper.  In other words, he was acting like a mafia don, a la Dawood Ibrahim, employing the very force meant to protect citizens against exploitation. Singh’s charges cannot be brushed off, though they can be attributed to the hurt ego of a senior IPS officer whose reputation Deshmukh sought to smear. The minister indeed qualified his transfer in the wake of the arrest of ‘encounter specialist’ Sachin Waze in the bomb scare attempt outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house Antilia, as the fallout of unpardonable lapses in the case probe and not due to administrative reasons. But Singh covered his base by reproducing the social media chat he exchanged with a colleague regarding Deshmukh’s extortion fiat to corroborate his charges, in his letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray. That he kept NCP’s Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, the party to which Deshmukh belongs, in the loop, perhaps explains the minister’s outburst. But who fixed whom in the final analysis?

In hindsight it does appear the bomb scare at Antilia was to gorge out a hefty sum from the industrialist to quickly achieve the monthly Rs 50 crore through-other-means target set by Deshmukh. That attempt bombed and revealed the dirty underbelly of the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi. Corruption in politics is well known but rarely have politicians occupying high offices been this brazen. The last known fall guy was the then BJP chief Bangaru Laxman, who was caught on tape in 2001 receiving kickbacks in a fake defence deal. Corruption cannot and should not be normalised. Deshmukh must be forced to resign immediately and made to face the full force of the law. Confidence in the police force also needs to be restored so that they are not reduced to hafta collection agents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Param Bir Singh Anil Deshmukh Money racket
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
What a Covid-19 second wave will mean for your money
Representational Image.
Japan registers 1st possible case of mother-to-newborn Covid transmission
For representational purpose.
Encashment of cheques will be hassle-free from September 30: RBI
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Aadhaar not mandatory for life certificate: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp