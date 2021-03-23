Paddy procurement problems in Odisha

Something politically very unusual happened in Odisha last week. A BJP legislator, as a form of protest against the irregularities in paddy procurement that has left farmers in many parts of the state struggling to sell their harvest at the mandis, attempted to consume hand sanitiser inside the House. The furore over the incident notwithstanding, the party again adopted a novel mode of protest.

Unhappy with CM Naveen Patnaik not being present in the Assembly for discussion on the farmers’ plight, the saffron party legislators started a march to his residence. On his part, Naveen stepped out of his house and went to them. He personally escorted the MLAs for a discussion. Both sides were happy—the BJP was pleased to have made a big political point while the ruling BJD went cock-a-hoop over the supremo’s grand display of statesmanship. But the real issue continues to be unaddressed. Paddy growers of Odisha, one of the rice-surplus states in the country, have been up in arms over irregularities in kharif procurement.

There have been numerous incidents of farmers dumping their harvest on the road after waiting for days at mandis to sell their crop. Reports of distress sale by the hapless farmers have also begun streaming in. Despite the Odisha government adopting a tech-based farmer registration system with Aadhaar and bank linking to keep middlemen out of the scene, there has been widespread resentment over the process. The token-based system of procurement has been subject to serious questions over procedural delays and wrongdoings.

This kharif season, close to 15 lakh farmers had registered themselves for paddy procurement in Odisha. As per Minister for Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Ranendra Pratap Swain’s statement, at least 61.2 lakh tonne paddy has been procured from 11.3 lakh registered farmers. This year’s farmer registration and procurement figures are way higher than the previous year. Why isn’t the government able to weed out the problems at the root of it all? The state government has assured that it would procure paddy from all genuine farmers by March 31, the last date of sale. All eyes would be on that day.