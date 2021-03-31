STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Clever freebie moves and unfair poll edge

The Election Commission, on its part, blocked the plan, only to be snubbed by the Kerala HC, which allowed the rice distribution to take place.

Published: 31st March 2021 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representation

Make fair promises but dole out no freebies. That is what the model code of conduct for election demands from parties and governments. The fact is they find a way around that, exploiting the inherent loopholes and using technicalities as a shield. Kerala’s rice distribution scheme is one such instance. Though the scheme for making available 10 kg of rice at Rs 15 for the coming Vishu-Easter-Ramzan season was announced in the Budget, the distribution would happen closer to polls—a reason why the opposition raised the flag of foul play. The Election Commission, on its part, blocked the plan, only to be snubbed by the Kerala HC, which allowed the rice distribution to take place. Along with that, the distribution of food kits, a Covid-time programme that helped the LDF government bolster its welfare image and earn votes in the recent local body polls, will also go on. Besides, it is also distributing free rice and provision kits meant for schoolchildren enrolled in the midday meal programme after keeping the scheme pending for about eight months now. All in all, the Kerala voter can expect a bonanza before polls.

The row over freebies is something that has been playing out every election since 2011. If the outgoing V S Achuthanandan government announced Rs 2/kg rice just ahead of polls in 2011, the Oommen Chandy administration came up with the free rice scheme for BPL families in 2016. Both the schemes ran into opposition but were ultimately cleared based on technicalities. While the new festive season rice scheme will benefit around 50 lakh families, the Covid-time food kits will reach 88 lakh families and the mid-day meal about 26 lakh students. Besides, the government is planning to distribute social welfare pension for April in advance, along with the pension for March, to nearly 50 lakh beneficiaries. What this means is that a large portion of Kerala’s electorate will have fresh memories of the government’s “generosity” when they head to the polling booth on April 6. The EC or courts are helpless here as these aren’t exactly new announcements and hence beyond the scope of the election code. Though rules of propriety and fair play demand that the government should wait till the polls are over, it is obviously in a hurry. By going ahead with the distribution of freebies, the ruling LDF has handed itself an unfair electoral advantage.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
freebies election rice distribution scheme
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp