STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Make health of cricketers a priority

The virus appears to have sneaked into the bubble and is stalking its occupants.

Published: 04th May 2021 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Varun Chakravarthy (L) and Sandeep Warrier

Varun Chakravarthy (L) and Sandeep Warrier (Photo| Twitter)

It finally happened on Monday. Even as the nation was reeling under a devastating second wave of Covid, the Indian Premier League, currently being held in Ahmedabad and Delhi - two of the worst-hit cities where even access to COVID testing is like winning a lottery - reported a serious breach of the bubble.

Two Kolkata Knight Riders players - Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier - tested positive for the virus in Ahmedabad. In an unrelated development, three support staff from Chennai Super Kings - CEO Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach L Balaji and another person - have also tested positive in Delhi.

Several ground staff at the Feroz Shah Kotla were also found to have COVID.  All this means one thing: The aura of invincibility that the IPL had built for itself has been shattered. The virus appears to have sneaked into the bubble and is stalking its occupants.

The immediate consequence is mild: The game between Kolkata and Royal Challengers Bangalore, scheduled to be held on Monday, was postponed. The Delhi team that played against KKR has been put in isolation too.

It's incredulous to think that the IPL will just move along, pretending that all is well. This is now bigger than that. The health of the players and support staff - some over 50 - is now at risk. Rather than beating about the bush and trying to continue to host matches, the organisers should, at the very least, consider pausing.

They ought to prioritise everyone's health. Now that there is no bubble, there is a genuine danger. With multiple teams reporting cases, the prudent move is to test everybody, place all close contacts in hard quarantine and work backwards. 

Players in the bubble are jittery. Also think about the foreign players. Some of them cannot even go back to their countries as it has been made a criminal offence. The onus is now on the IPL and its parent body, the BCCI, to treat their guests properly rather than continue the tournament.

A decision that places the health of players above commercialism would be prudent. As we said, nothing against the game, only the timing is not right.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL IPL 2021 IPL suspencsion COVID IPL COVID19 Coronavirus Sandeep Warrier Varun Chakravarthy Kolkata Knight Riders
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)
Free ration for 2 months to 72 lakh people, Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp