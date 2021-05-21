STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

New team, bigger challenges for Pinarayi 2.0

It’s the performance of the last five years that won the government a second term.

Published: 21st May 2021 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File | EPS)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File | EPS)

Pinarayi 2.0 is officially in. Kerala’s Left Front that won a historic second consecutive term in power has chosen to entrust the governance of the state to a team that is almost entirely new—save for three ministers, including the CM. If the Pinarayi Vijayan government’s last tenure was about dealing with a series of tough challenges—from back-to-back floods to viral outbreaks to the financial crisis—the task of governance is not going to get any easier this time around too as the challenges have only grown in enormity. While the ruling front’s bold decision to try out new hands in the ministry deserves to be appreciated, and should be seen as an example for other parties and formations, the new administration could sorely miss the services of some able ministers who contributed greatly to the credibility and image of the previous government.

There are two concerns the new government cannot simply ignore at the moment—the prevailing health-cum-humanitarian crisis and the state’s dire financial situation. Kerala has a new health minister in the form of a young Veena George, but she has the big shoes of K K Shailaja to fill and that itself could prove daunting enough. On her has fallen the responsibility of navigating Kerala through the debilitating impact of a deadly second wave of the pandemic and then preparing it for an imminent third wave. New Finance Minister K N Balagopal will have to start where his predecessor Thomas Isaac left off. Dealing with an economy characterised by shrinking revenues and galloping expenditures, Balagopal will find the going tough. While he must immediately focus his attention on gathering resources for a demanding Covid fight and managing the impact on the economy, his long-term task will be to pull the state out of the debt trap it has fallen into. 

The coming days will see Team Pinarayi tested in many ways. Its inexperienced ministers will be compared with their illustrious predecessors. It’s the performance of the last five years that won the government a second term. The CM, given his experience, would know that he cannot rest on his laurels and needs his team to do well so that his second term doesn’t slide on the performance scale. He must ensure his new team doesn’t fail.

ALSO WATCH | Kerala's Covid-19 fight: A tale of two waves | TNIE Documentary

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Left Front Veena George K K Shailaja
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp