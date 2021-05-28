Rethink reforms in Lakshadweep, rein in administrator

The tiny islands that make up the Union Territory of Lakshadweep are in turmoil, their distinctive tranquillity broken by noises of anger, desperation and dissent. The islanders are upset about a series of recent disruptions in their lives and apprehensive about a set of proposed laws with the potential to alter the very character of the archipelago.

With political parties, civil society and netizens in Kerala and elsewhere lending their voice to the anger against what they consider brazen attempts to disturb the socio-cultural, demographic and natural uniqueness of the islands, the administrator, Praful Khoda Patel, is in the eye of a raging storm.

The apprehensions are not without basis. The administration led by Patel, who took over in December 2020, has already razed huts erected by fishermen citing violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone rules and Coast Guard Act, and removed non-vegetarian items from the school midday meal menu. It has been busy framing new laws, some of which, if implemented, could impact the rights and lives of people. The proposed beef ban is one such. While the proposed land regulations give sweeping powers to the government to pick any land for developmental activities and interfere with people's right to possess properties, the Panchayat Regulation, 2021, bars those with over two children from contesting local polls. Patel’s decisions to allow liquor sales in three islands (earlier restricted to one) in the name of tourism promotion and change SOPs for emergency air evacuation of patients have also angered the islanders. Besides, they blame him for the Covid spread in the islands, which remained free of the virus till January. Patel had relaxed quarantine and travel rules after taking over.

Lakshadweep has an extremely fragile ecosystem and developmental activities there have severe limitations. Besides, the islands have unique traditions and culture, and reforms that could have a bearing on those should not be enforced unilaterally. The government must rethink the proposed reforms and make islanders stakeholders in any future developmental activities. The administrator, who has failed to understand the interests of the people he is required to take care of, must be reined in.