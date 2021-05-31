STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Rescind order to recall Bengal chief secretary immediately

Why is the Centre acting like a crybaby demanding back a toy it had just gifted due to a perceived slight?

Published: 31st May 2021 12:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2021 11:29 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (R). (File photo| PTI)

What is it with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that she throws a fit one day claiming she was not allowed to talk to power at the Centre, but when an opportunity arises a week later she ignores a scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at her own turf? And why is the Centre acting like a crybaby demanding back a toy it had just gifted due to a perceived slight? How cruel is it to recall a chief secretary to Delhi just four days after he was given extension in service because of his expertise in managing the pandemic. Fingers would surely be pointed at the Modi government for the recall if Bengal’s Covid count does not go down rapidly in tandem with other states. This tit-for-tat is against the federal spirit and could add to the list of mis-steps by the Centre, as it blundered its way in managing the second wave of the pandemic.

As for Mamata, staying away from the meeting convened by Modi after his aerial assessment of the havoc wrought on Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand by Cyclone Yaas was no less shocking. Her anger was tied to the presence of loyalist-turned-foe Suvendu Adhikari, who defeated her in Nandigram and is now the leader of opposition in the Assembly. Whether she likes it or not, Suvendu’s is a constitutionally elected position. She needs to learn to do business with him. Her argument that Odisha’s leader of the opposition was not present at a similar meeting Modi had with her counterpart Naveen Patnaik was specious because he was invited but could not make it. Her no-show not only militates against basic decency and the federal spirit, the state also lost an opportunity to make its pitch for Central support. Claiming a day later that she is ready to fall at the feet of the prime minister if he does justice to Bengal is merely playing to the gallery. In contrast, Naveen showed how to gracefully treat his guest, telling Modi he wasn’t seeking emergency aid since the Centre’s finances were already strained.

This clash of elephantine egos will do no good. The Centre ought to rescind its order to recall the Bengal chief secretary forthwith

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee West Bengal chief secretary West Bengal politics BJP
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 test. (Photo| ANI)
117 districts classified as 'aspirational' show poor performance in fighting Covid
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • tmranganathan
    this vitriolic lady surely deserves to be ousted.All IAS postings rest in PM's hands. shut up lady.
    12 hours ago reply
Videos
Anti-coup protesters shout slogan with a banner reading ''Carry on revolution! We do not accept as the military slave,'' in Kamayut township of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar: Millions face hunger as military coup paralyses economy
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi CM will continue to demand COVID-19 vaccines despite attack by BJP: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp