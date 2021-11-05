All eyes trained on IOA election

Certain things never change in Indian sports administration. Hegemony, nepotism and infighting are oft-repeated words. In fact, it’s not just restricted to India, it’s present everywhere, especially during elections. In India, it’s that season again. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) elections are here. The battle is between two factions, one led by IOA president Narinder Batra and the other by secretary-general Rajeev Mehta. The ties between the two deteriorated just after Batra was elected as president in 2017. Since then, there has been lobbying to get support from senior IOA members. So much had been the acrimony that after a point, the two started fighting, with it even turning dirty. At times senior IOA members had to intervene to pacify them. Everyone associated with sports administration in India expects more mud-slinging as election approaches in December. The secretary finishes two four-year terms this year and the IOA has to conduct elections before December 31.

The poll process has begun but the way things have panned out, it seems it might not be as volatile as predicted. The first indications were during the executive council meeting in Delhi on Monday. Most decisions were unanimous and non-confrontational. The voting to select athletes commission representatives was in favour of the Batra faction. Going by previous instances, no matter how the elections begin—outrage, acrimony or tussle for power—in the end everything usually gets resolved amicably. If one looks at the names of the executive council and office-bearers of the IOA, one would realise they dominated sports administration for ages, even while flouting the Sports Code at times.

The early indications are that Batra enjoys more support and Mehta is trying to marshal as many behind him as possible. The sports ministry would be keenly observing this election for any Sports Code violation. And too much volatility and differences could even lead to suspension by the International Olympic Committee. One thing the officials have unanimously agreed among themselves is to not drag the matter to the court too. It’s time the administrators usher in professionalism and maturity