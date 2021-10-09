STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Air India sale signals centre’s commitment towards reforms

Air India’s 20-year steeplechase to find itself a worthy suitor has ended.

Published: 09th October 2021 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Picture tweeted by Ratan Tata shows JRD Tata coming out of an Air India plane

Air India’s 20-year steeplechase to find itself a worthy suitor has ended. On Friday, the government declared Tata Group as the winning bidder, ending the national carrier’s jilted bride status once and forever. This is also the country’s first strategic privatisation in decades and renews India’s attempts at being a market economy in spirit and substance. The nation gives thanks. Privatisation is the lifeblood of a market economy and the Air India–Tata deal sends firm signals to investors about the government’s commitment to reforms and confirms privatisation of other loss-making entities like BSNL and MTNL.

It’s amply clear that nationalisation, whether it’s banks or airlines, has left entities battered or bankrupt. Air India has been in an existential despair despite a `1.1 lakh crore whip-round from taxpayers since 2009. It was operationally inefficient and suffered in silence against private competition, racking up losses of over `62,000 crore. Both for the NDA’s sake (which promised privatisation) and the country’s, selling Air India shifted from a policy option to a bare necessity. For years, governments have been cutting the air carrier a cheque as if they were unavoidable grocery bills. They aren’t. With privatisation, such obligations will cease and taxpayers don’t have to chip in a dime. 

Agreed, Tata’s $2.4 billion bid is less buck and more whiz-bang, but until recently, few were hopeful of a deal. The sale gives a personal boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, indicates the government’s determination and also helps meet the FY22 disinvestment target, which had collected not one red cent. It reinforces the momentum of privatisation in contentious sectors including petroleum, insurance, railways and shipping. But above all, one of the notable aspects was the government’s willingness to go the distance and sweeten the pot for potential buyers such as hiving off losses to other entities, changing valuation norms, promising to indemnify buyers against contingent liabilities and payment of certain contentious employee dues. Continuity of such an approach will help us avoid hanging on to our loss-making PSUs and save the nation from further economic ruin.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air India
India Matters
For representational purposes
Covid infection during pregnancy impacts immune system of foetus: Study
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo| PTI)
Afghan-origin terrorists may try to enter J&K once Afgha situation stabilises: Army 
Shock & awe as journalists who speak truth to power get peace nobel
Aleesha Gadhia (Photo | https://www.pointsoflight.gov.uk)
6-year-old Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's award for climate campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp