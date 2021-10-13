STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Wait before deciding on CWG pullout

The reason for withdrawing from the Commonwealth Games was understandable.

Published: 13th October 2021 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. (Photo | PTI)

Days after Hockey India announced that both teams will not participate in next year’s Birmingham Commonwealth Games, sports minister Anurag Thakur said it was not the federation alone that would decide. Thakur went on to say that such a decision should be taken by a National Sports Federation (NSF) in consultation with the government because the teams represent the country. “It is not the federation’s team alone, it’s the nation’s team as well. In a country of 130 crore people, there are not just 18 players who can represent the country … ”

The reason for withdrawing from the Commonwealth Games was understandable. HI experts felt it would be prudent to give CWG a miss and concentrate on the Asian Games because it’s through this route that India can qualify for the Olympics. It would also give both teams enough time to prepare. As per current ranking, only Australia is ranked ahead of India in CWG. However, there was some kind of mischief when they announced the decision to  withdraw. Along with its intention to pull out, the HI said it couldn’t risk sending its players to the UK, which has been one of the worst affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. It also alluded to the UK’s discriminatory quarantine rules for travellers from India. Interestingly, the announcement was made a day after the England team pulled out of the junior men’s World Cup. 

The decision to withdraw, though, is too extreme. In fact, if anything, it would have given the men’s team the perfect opportunity to prepare for the Asian Games by facing the likes of Australia, New Zealand, Great Britain and Canada, all of them higher ranked than Malaysia, the second-best Asian team. The decision to not send the women’s team at least has some logic to it as the women’s World Cup finishes 11 days before the beginning of the Commonwealth Games. Though it’s always the Indian Olympic Association that sends teams to multi-disciplinary events like the CWG, the federation puts a team together and the government would be funding their training and competition calendar. It is only logical that such a decision be taken in consultation with all stakeholders. With CWG months away, one hopes all stakeholders find an amicable solution.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp