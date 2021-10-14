STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Welcome push by Reliance Industries in growing green energy

The Mukesh Ambani-promoted Reliance Industries (RIL) made an important statement last weekend.

Published: 14th October 2021 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Reliance Retail

For representational purpose.(File Photo | Reuters)

The Mukesh Ambani-promoted Reliance Industries (RIL) made an important statement last weekend. On Sunday, it announced RIL’s subsidiary, Reliance New Energy Solar, had made two clean energy acquisitions. The first was REC Solar Holdings from China National Bluestar Company at an enterprise value of $771 million. REC is a leading international solar energy company headquartered in Norway. Later, RIL said it was buying a 40% stake in Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd, a Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Company, for a consideration of about Rs 2,845 crore. These acquisitions come close on the heels of Reliance’s new Rs 75,000-crore push into green energy.

With these acquisitions, Reliance is putting its money where its mouth is. Thermal power, produced by coal-fired plants, has been black-listed by the environmental community. Internationally, such plants are on the way out. However, in India they are still the mainstay of our energy production, contributing as much as 71% of the electricity consumed. International climate agreements have pledged to stop coal-based electricity production as burning of fossil fuels releases greenhouse gases. These increase the levels of CO2, trapping heat and contributing to global climate change. Seeing the writing on the wall, Reliance wants to cash in on the future course of the energy revolution.

It is laudable that renewable energy sources have grown quite rapidly in India. From barely 20 GW installed in 2010, renewable energy—wind, water, solar—accounts for 142 GW or 37% of the total capacity now, little over a decade later. Reliance’s push into renewables comes at a time when the country is going through a power crisis forced by shortage of coal. Though the Centre has been denying it, the last weekend saw coal shortages beginning to bite, with states like UP and Rajasthan reporting several hours of outages. This should be a trigger for the conversion process to move faster. Significantly, we will probably see the Ambanis crossing swords with the Adanis, whose Adani Green Energy Ltd has also pledged to develop a portfolio of 25GW of renewable energy assets by 2025. No harm done, from the country’s point of view, as the more green sources there are, the merrier. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp