For a breath of fresh air in Chennai

It is not unusual for Chennai to get draped in smog, like other metropolitan cities in India. With industrial and vehicular pollution constantly rising, a dip in air quality has been a problem for some time. Being a coastal city, the sea breeze has helped keep pollution levels under check. But of late, the air quality is worsening, making life miserable for the residents already suffering from respiratory issues, and many are developing breathing-related problems. The rains and prevailing overcast conditions in the city have apparently slowed down the dispersion rate of air pollutants. What is scary is that the air quality has slipped days ahead of Deepavali.

All seven Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMSs) in Chennai have cried out in harmony that the city residents are breathing polluted air. An analysis of data during different intervals on October 28 showed Kodungaiyur was the most polluted area with the air quality index (AQI) clocking a distressing 202. The AQI largely depends on particulate matter of less than 2.5 microns (PM2.5), whose level has risen alarmingly across the city. It is indeed worrying that Chennai is among cities with the highest levels of particulate matter. The massive industrialisation and scant regard for the environment are contributing their might to the air pollution. It is well documented that air pollutants have a complex relationship with climate change too. Some pollutants, such as black carbon and ozone, increase global warming.

It is time for the Tamil Nadu government to enhance monitoring of air quality across cities, and identify the pollution clusters and sources of pollution. In the Chennai Metropolitan Development Area alone, it should increase the number of CAAQMSs. Taking a cue from the Delhi model, it can invest in low-cost monitors. Traditionally, thermal power plants in North Chennai have been a major source of pollution. It is important to ensure that plants comply with norms. The aging units may be decommissioned. The government should also promote electromobility and other cleaner modes of transport. In short, it needs to implement a time-bound plan before it is too late.