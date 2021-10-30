STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

For a breath of fresh air in Chennai

All seven Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations in Chennai have cried out in harmony that the city residents are breathing polluted air.

Published: 30th October 2021 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai was shrouded in smog on October 28.

Chennai was shrouded in smog on October 28. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

It is not unusual for Chennai to get draped in smog, like other metropolitan cities in India. With industrial and vehicular pollution constantly rising, a dip in air quality has been a problem for some time. Being a coastal city, the sea breeze has helped keep pollution levels under check. But of late, the air quality is worsening, making life miserable for the residents already suffering from respiratory issues, and many are developing breathing-related problems. The rains and prevailing overcast conditions in the city have apparently slowed down the dispersion rate of air pollutants. What is scary is that the air quality has slipped days ahead of Deepavali.

All seven Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMSs) in Chennai have cried out in harmony that the city residents are breathing polluted air. An analysis of data during different intervals on October 28 showed Kodungaiyur was the most polluted area with the air quality index (AQI) clocking a distressing 202. The AQI largely depends on particulate matter of less than 2.5 microns (PM2.5), whose level has risen alarmingly across the city. It is indeed worrying that Chennai is among cities with the highest levels of particulate matter. The massive industrialisation and scant regard for the environment are contributing their might to the air pollution. It is well documented that air pollutants have a complex relationship with climate change too. Some pollutants, such as black carbon and ozone, increase global warming.

It is time for the Tamil Nadu government to enhance monitoring of air quality across cities, and identify the pollution clusters and sources of pollution. In the Chennai Metropolitan Development Area alone, it should increase the number of CAAQMSs. Taking a cue from the Delhi model, it can invest in low-cost monitors. Traditionally, thermal power plants in North Chennai have been a major source of pollution. It is important to ensure that plants comply with norms. The aging units may be decommissioned. The government should also promote electromobility and other cleaner modes of transport. In short, it needs to implement a time-bound plan before it is too late.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Smog
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp