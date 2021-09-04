Stain on Khakhi as riot cases fail to pass judicial scrutiny

Allegations of partiality, victimisation of a particular community and shoddy investigations began to be made soon after Delhi’s worst communal riots in 35 years rocked the national capital in February 2020. The riots were preceded by shameful and open calls to target the minority community by right wing groups. But while the Delhi Police registered about 750 cases in the riots, none of those who instigated the violence were booked. More than a year later, this blatant misuse of power, cover up and one-sided investigation are being exposed by the courts, the latest being the discharge of three persons accused of rioting, mischief and causing loss of property. While freeing the accused, the court not only lamented the waste of time and taxpayers’ money but also rapped the Delhi Police. Its lapses were also underlined by another court when it passed the first judgment in the Delhi riots in July. The judge noted that the police had failed to prove its case and observed that there was no testimony to connect the accused with the offence.

It was evident from the very beginning that many of the cases had been foisted and were politically motivated. While both Hindus and Muslims were victims of the riots, perhaps in equal measure, many of the cases were patently one-sided. This brings into question the role of the police and its ability to act impartially and free of political influence. Many committees have stressed the need for police reforms, arguing for keeping the men in khaki out of the control of politicians, especially in matters relating to transfers, postings and promotions. But all these recommendations have only gathered dust in the millions of governmental files. It is time the police are freed of such interference so that its personnel can act like true public servants and not be servants of the political party they serve. A way forward is to emulate the defence forces, which have their own boards to decide on postings and promotions. This ensures that they function without any external pulls and pressures. But the police also need to introspect because it is time they grow some spine and not be supine at the drop of a hat.