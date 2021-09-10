Martial arts for a safer india

Today is World Suicide Prevention Day. Scan any newspaper or a news channel, you are almost certain to find reports of a suicide in your state. In 2019, as per NCRB, there were 6,465 suicide cases in the state of Andhra Pradesh. A substantial number of them were women. The actual figures could be higher than reported and similar is the case with violence against women. Some take solace in the fact that the number of these crimes or suicides is relatively less than in other countries. Such an attitude is akin to that of an ostrich.

The reasons for these unfortunate incidents are varied. Society rises in rightful indignation sometimes when its conscience stings as in the case of Nirbhaya—only for the powers-that-be to enact new laws. In no time, it is back to business. What could possibly be the solution then? Something that can prove transformative? One approach is to start from the grassroots, which calls for a paradigm shift in the way children are brought up.

Under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme, self-defence classes are to be conducted for girls from Class VI to Class XII. These classes, if at all being taken in schools, are currently useless. We suggest the government take a leaf out of Japan where martial arts are taught in high schools. Even as we negotiate our way through the Covid pandemic, we can introduce martial arts in schools and colleges. In the name of Covid, even physical education classes have been withdrawn. This is absurd. If 20 students can be accommodated in a class, surely, they can be in a playground.

Students trained in martial arts develop self-discipline, confidence, focus, a never-give-up attitude, emotional balance, honour, respect and become physically and mentally fit as well as truly Nirbhai. Women’s empowerment begins with women themselves being fighting fit. Martial arts trainers, who are struggling to make ends meet, have a lot to offer. Let each school and college have a trainer. A few years down the line, it can reduce violence against women and also have an impact on suicide rates. The martial way holds the key for a fit Bharat.