STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Martial arts for a safer india

Today is World Suicide Prevention Day. Scan any newspaper or a news channel, you are almost certain to find reports of a suicide in your state.

Published: 10th September 2021 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Self Defence, martial arts

Representational Image

Today is World Suicide Prevention Day. Scan any newspaper or a news channel, you are almost certain to find reports of a suicide in your state. In 2019, as per NCRB, there were 6,465 suicide cases in the state of Andhra Pradesh. A substantial number of them were women. The actual figures could be higher than reported and similar is the case with violence against women. Some take solace in the fact that the number of these crimes or suicides is relatively less than in other countries. Such an attitude is akin to that of an ostrich.

The reasons for these unfortunate incidents are varied. Society rises in rightful indignation sometimes when its conscience stings as in the case of Nirbhaya—only for the powers-that-be to enact new laws. In no time, it is back to business. What could possibly be the solution then? Something that can prove transformative? One approach is to start from the grassroots, which calls for a paradigm shift in the way children are brought up.

Under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme, self-defence classes are to be conducted for girls from Class VI to Class XII. These classes, if at all being taken in schools, are currently useless. We suggest the government take a leaf out of Japan where martial arts are taught in high schools. Even as we negotiate our way through the Covid pandemic, we can introduce martial arts in schools and colleges. In the name of Covid, even physical education classes have been withdrawn. This is absurd. If 20 students can be accommodated in a class, surely, they can be in a playground.

Students trained in martial arts develop self-discipline, confidence, focus, a never-give-up attitude, emotional balance, honour, respect and become physically and mentally fit as well as truly Nirbhai. Women’s empowerment begins with women themselves being fighting fit. Martial arts trainers, who are struggling to make ends meet, have a lot to offer. Let each school and college have a trainer. A few years down the line, it can reduce violence against women and also have an impact on suicide rates. The martial way holds the key for a fit Bharat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp