STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Asset ownership data a stark reminder of inequality

Migration has thrown up opportunities for the rural poor, particularly in terms of jobs

Published: 16th September 2021 12:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 12:52 AM   |  A+A-

Labourers; unemployment; urban poor

Express Illustration

A National Sample Survey report on ownership of assets has revealed that about 10% of Indians own over 50% of the total assets, with the skew greater in urban areas. The asset divide is the greatest in Delhi, with J&K being the lowest. This government survey falls more or less in line with reports prepared by NGOs and other agencies, which have stressed that while poverty is declining and growth opportunities have increased, the income and asset distribution is uneven. According to Forbes, the number of billionaires increased from 102 to 140 last year but the number of poor increased during the pandemic by about 75 million. A World Bank report has stated that while India accounts for 17.8% of the world’s population, it had 20.17% of the total number of people living in poverty in 2017. All these figures are stark reminders that income and asset accumulation are grossly imbalanced. This unequal data also plays out on the ground. This newspaper recently reported about how luxury, high-end hotels in popular hill resorts such as Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Manali, Shimla and Shillong were all overbooked during the summers while budget hotels were starved of tourist occupancy. The economic slowdown in recent years that was made worse by the Covid outbreak has badly affected budget travellers, with many giving up on holidays as they have become a luxury.

There is no denying that development has been more inclusive now. Healthcare, education and jobs have opened up for all sections of the people, irrespective of caste, creed or gender. Migration has also thrown up opportunities for the rural poor, particularly in terms of jobs. But it also cannot be denied that gross inequalities exist even 75 years after independence. Access to quality health services, schools and colleges are still heavily tilted in favour of the rich. This does not offer a level playing field and poses huge challenges for the Centre and policymakers. An unequal society already fractured along caste, religion and region can only breed and aggravate social tensions, which vested interests can easily exploit. There are enough mischief makers, anti-social elements and inimical forces out there to light the powder keg.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp