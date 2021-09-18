STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Multilateral power game in the region

For one thing, the organisation is crippled by competing and contradictory interests of its members.

Published: 18th September 2021 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 11:22 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi seen addressing on big screens at the Plenary Session of the 21st meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of State hosted by Tajikistan. (Photo | ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stressed the need for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to think of its future as it turned 20 this Friday. Airing India’s concerns over Afghanistan at the SCO Virtual Summit, he has called for regional cooperation on the same. The SCO, born out of the mutual need of China and Russia to settle border issues and keep the US off Central Asia, has since expanded to include several members, the latest being Iran. If ever there was a time for the SCO to walk the talk, it is now.

Nonetheless, it may be too much to expect the SCO to play an effective role in Afghanistan and tame the Taliban. For one thing, the organisation is crippled by competing and contradictory interests of its members. It is true that a stable and peaceful Afghanistan is in the interests of everyone from Russia, China and the former Soviet Republics to India and even Pakistan. However, with China massing its troops on the Indian borders and Pakistan eager to use its newly-acquired ‘strategic depth’ in Afghanistan for the detriment of India, cooperation with them on terrorism sounds naive. Strategically, though, India can make use of the forum to strengthen relations with Iran, which shares similar concerns over the Taliban. While China and Russia may be quick to get in bed with Pakistan’s puppet terror group, India should up the ante along with Iran for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan. Notwithstanding its deepening relationship with the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia, India cannot afford to alienate Iran.

And next week, the Prime Minister will be attending the first in-person Quad Summit. This comes close on the heels of the newlyminted AUKUS (Australia, UK, US) alliance under which Canberra will get a fleet of nuclear submarines, clearly aimed at deterring China in the Indo-Pacific region. India, which has been vocal about the Quad, may come under pressure to play an active role in the region. From the SCO to the Quad, as it navigates its way, India’s mantra must remain the same—cooperation, not confrontation, but from a position of strength.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SCO Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Afghanistan Crisis
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp