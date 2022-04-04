STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

BJP-JDU proxy war in Bihar likely to continue

All is not well between the BJP and Janata Dal (United), the two parties running the coalition government in Bihar.

Published: 04th April 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

All is not well between the BJP and Janata Dal (United), the two parties running the coalition government in Bihar. The BJP is the larger of the two parties with more MLAs in the state Assembly but had to give the post of chief minister to the JDU's Nitish Kumar who was the face of their alliance - the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) - in the elections. The BJP’s unease over letting the junior partner run the show comes out time and again in statements and public spats between the two parties. 

The latest instance of the not-so-happy relationship between the alliance partners was the floating of Nitish Kumar's name for Vice-Presidentship of India, the election for which is scheduled to be held in July this year.

The BJP is keen on taking over the leadership of the alliance in Bihar. That is not possible unless Nitish Kumar relinquishes the post of chief minister. Nitish is in no mood to move out of the state. Definitely not for vice-presidentship. But that doesn't stop the BJP from making indirect offers.

The party knows that asking Nitish to step down from the chair of chief minister would send him straight into the arms of the opposition, thereby causing the fall of the NDA government. It, therefore, resorts to making indirect offers with the hope that one of them may catch Nitish's fancy.

But like the ones before, the latest attempt to lure Nitish out of the state has been met with resolute refusal to budge. Nitish Kumar's confidant and Bihar minister Sanjay Jha reacted angrily to reports that the CM would move out of the state.

In a series of tweets, Jha termed the reports mischievous and far from the truth. He said Nitish Kumar was the face of the NDA in 2020 Assembly polls and he will complete his full term. He asked those who were indulging in the propaganda to desist from it, and said it would yield little. 

The proxy war between allies is likely to continue; the BJP may continue to rock the boat in Bihar but is unlikely to take any decisive action. This is because the party's central leadership is focused more on the 
2024 Lok Sabha elections in which Nitish will play a critical role in delivering Bihar to the NDA kitty.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JDU BJP Bihar BJP NDA Bihar NDA NDA ally Nitish Kumar
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Fire of inflation is burning India
The couple had tied the knot on March 14 (Photo | Special arrangement)
Post-wedding photoshoot turns tragic as groom slips off rock and drowns in Kerala river
Kodambakkam flyover on Arcot Road. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Instead of more flyovers, Chennai requires better transport systems: Experts
Maharashtra MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (File | PTI)
Dowry helps in marrying off ugly looking girls, says textbook for nursing students; draws flak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp