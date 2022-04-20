STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Time to address electric vehicle safety, infra issues

Consumers in droves have risen to the call to go green and made a beeline for electric vehicles (EVs).

Published: 20th April 2022 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Charging Electric Vehicles

Charging Electric Vehicles

Consumers in droves have risen to the call to go green and made a beeline for electric vehicles (EVs). In the two-wheeler segment alone, sales topped 50,000 units this March—a four-fold increase since March 2021. However, the initial experience has been challenging. After an Ola electric vehicle scooter caught fire, an entire truck full of Jitendra EV two-wheelers went up in smoke. Meanwhile, Okinawa Autotech, which produces a popular brand of electric scooters, has acknowledged there is a problem and recalled an entire lot of 3,125 scooters. Dealerships are reporting that these images have dampened sales by more than 10%. Electric passenger car buyers too are facing teething problems, mainly the lack of infrastructure. 

Many first-time buyers of EVs are complaining of a shortage of charging and servicing stations. Most of the batteries being used claim they are good for 150 km, but usually work for just 100 km. This means frequent charging. Companies selling these cars are not facilitating easy charging setups at homes, while housing societies are blank about how to provide these facilities in common areas. Millions of car owners in India don’t have proper parking facilities, which is compounding the problem. 

Electric vehicle manufacturers and the government will thus have to step in to solve some serious technology and logistical bottlenecks. In a rush to go commercial, many EV manufacturers have neglected safety issues, especially with respect to batteries. The two deaths of a man and his daughter in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, are two too many. More efficient batteries that store a higher charge are also a crying need 
for consumers stressed about range issues. After targeting 2030 for phasing out all internal combustion engines, the government can hardly afford to be a bystander. It has to intervene in a big way on safety, and step up the charging and servicing infrastructure. Finally, as the demand for electricity ramps up with EVs flooding the market, the obvious contradiction of power being generated by fossil fuels like coal cannot be allowed. A quick changeover to cleaner power like solar and wind has to be planned. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp