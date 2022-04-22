Shifting ChildLine to MHA lacks logic

The proposed move to integrate the ChildLine (1098) with the Ministry of Home Affairs’ 112 emergency helpline services under the Ministry of Women and Child Development’s Mission Vatsalaya scheme has rightly drawn flak from activists and experts working in the realm of child rights. The WCD ministry announced the proposal last year and cited a need to protect sensitive data as the rationale. Recently, it released draft guidelines for the scheme for feedback, but they do not go into much detail about the integration

The ChildLine has existed for about a quarter of a century, the contact number is widely known and accessed by children in distress. The organisation shares annual data that reveal the nature of calls it receives and the support it provides. The service was particularly invaluable during the pandemic when a spike in child marriages was seen across the country. More importantly, the service connects children with professionals trained to deal with their needs. Not all the calls that arrive at the helpline require action from law enforcement; experts have said sometimes the child, in distress, just needs to talk to someone. These are supports that the ChildLine and its partners across the country are equipped to provide. The question arises as to why the WCD ministry, tasked with ensuring the well-being of children, would want to integrate this service with helplines run by the MHA, which are not run by professionals trained to deal with kids.

While the draft only says that a detailed SOP on the integrated service will be issued separately, activists fear that the helpline may end up being manned by police personnel. Multiple studies have shown that children are often frightened of interacting with the police; so making them the first point of contact for a child in distress might lead to kids choosing not to seek assistance. Not only are cops not trained to handle the needs of vulnerable children, police departments across the country are understaffed and personnel often overworked. Adding another—sensitive—task to their plate could only be a recipe for disaster. It is imperative that states understand this and provide feedback accordingly. The WCD ministry must drop the proposal for the benefit of children.