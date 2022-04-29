STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

KCR’s plans and opposition unity

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is dreaming big. He wants to set an economic and political agenda for the entire nation.

Published: 29th April 2022 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is dreaming big. He wants to set an economic and political agenda for the entire nation. At the TRS plenary on Wednesday in Hyderabad, he changed his tack saying that he is not interested in “tents or fronts” but was keen on empowering people. He argued that he couldn’t care less about who would become the next prime minister or how the BJP could be brought down and that he only wanted to empower people. He is calling a conference of economists of international repute for solutions to the country’s ills followed by a conclave of retired IAS officers to help him fit them into a model that suits India.

The chief minister has several ideas up his sleeve for taking the nation on the fast track to development. Even if the people are convinced, they should have a way to express their opinions, and to facilitate this, he appears to be thinking about floating a national party, Bharat Rashtra Samiti, which is indicative of his intention to lead the opposition parties by virtue of being the first to author an alternative agenda for the nation.

For the moment, he does not want to speak about Opposition unity as Mamata Banerjee, M K Stalin, Sharad Pawar and other leaders of their ilk are working in consort with the Congress with which he cannot be friendly at least till the next Assembly elections in 2023. This is because the presence of both the BJP and the Congress in the electoral fray would be advantageous to him. Then he may join hands with the Congress to campaign against the BJP and its agenda. The Assembly elections later next year will be an important moment for his plan. But emerging unscathed there is only the first step. The Lok Sabha elections will be the litmus test for him in taking his national agenda forward.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp