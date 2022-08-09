Rich medal haul, but shift focus to Paris

There were surprises, euphoria and heartbreak. Like always, this Commonwealth Games too saw stories of human tenacity, endurance and fortitude. There were tears of joy and anguish. There were untold stories of struggles of athletes from the hinterland. For India, the last few days have been invigorating. In athletics, one of the toughest events at the Commonwealth Games, there was a sudden late burst. Avinash Sable broke the indomitable Kenyan bastion in 3000m steeplechase for the first time since 1994. India finished one-two in the men’s triple jump, while M Sreeshankar crafted a piece of history for himself too.

There were surprises, euphoria and heartbreak. Like always, this Commonwealth Games too saw stories of human tenacity, endurance and fortitude. There were tears of joy and anguish. There were untold stories of struggles of athletes from the hinterland. For India, the last few days have been invigorating. In athletics, one of the toughest events at the Commonwealth Games, there was a sudden late burst. Avinash Sable broke the indomitable Kenyan bastion in 3000m steeplechase for the first time since 1994. India finished one-two in the men’s triple jump, while M Sreeshankar crafted a piece of history for himself too. As expected, India dominated wrestling and weightlifting, while in boxing and badminton, they were flying. In a game with colonial overtures and lawn bowls, India created history. Yet in terms of medals it could not match Gold Coast but had a creditable show. Shooting that usually fetches about 20–25% of medals, was not there. In the next edition, wrestling doesn’t figure too. India has won six gold, one silver and five bronze this time. That means in 2026, the tally could be thinner by 12 medals. In certain sports, India is dominant. In others like cycling, swimming, gymnastics, where there are multiple medals, we are nowhere close to the world leaders. Athletics this time was an exception. We are improving in a number of sports in the world, but perhaps, it’s time we start concentrating on the sports with multiple medals if we have to do well at the Olympics. We should pay more attention to tougher competitions like the world championships and other invitational events. At the Commonwealth Games, we have achieved fourth place. But teams like Australia and England are way ahead of us and are among the top performers at the Olympics in disciplines like athletics, cycling, swimming and gymnastics too. If we do well in these sports, we will never worry about fewer medals if certain disciplines are left out. The National Sports Federations and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) had planned it well so far, but shouldn’t rest on their laurels. Focus should now be on the 2024 Paris Olympics.