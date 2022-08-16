Home Opinions Editorials

The mantras and tantras of freedom

High-minded idealism and the grittier realm of pragmatism always move together like two contrapuntal lines.

Published: 16th August 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi gestures as he addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Modi dons turban in tune with tiranga.

As India celebrates its 76th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the nation from the historic Red Fort. (Photo |PTI)

High-minded idealism and the grittier realm of pragmatism always move together like two contrapuntal lines. The times when this produces the most virtuous results come when they attain a harmonic synergy, mutually reinforcing each other. This contrasts with occasions when they are inert to each other or actively in conflict. It is difficult to disagree with the truisms that underlay PM Narendra Modi’s customary Independence Day address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. 

To paraphrase, azadi is not a constant, once achieved, and needs to be perennially renewed through individual and collective striving. He called for a “panchpran”—Five Resolves—which India needs to actualise as it journeys towards a more accomplished future, making the transition from a developing nation to a developed one. Harking back to the negative vestiges of the past, he sought a collective fashioning of tools for change. The resolves are beyond reproach by themselves: a blend of pride, duty, and freedom from servile attitudes. But in doing so, he imparted a pugnacious political edge to his words. 

Casting a retrospective glance at the past, he reprised familiar rhetoric, identifying dynastic politics and corruption as the two evils that hollow out the country’s polity and institutions, closely followed by a related evil: nepotism. Needless to say, this had the effect of turning his speech into a focused attack on the Opposition—since the ruling BJP presents itself as a departure from the norm on those counts. That ended up eliciting sharp reactions. 

The more unexceptionable parts of his speech—where he recalled the contribution of leaders from various walks of life and ideologies during the freedom struggle—were left a bit obscured in the cloud of dust that hung over the air finally. The reality check for the citizen may finally lie in trying to derive ways to realise another ideal: unity in diversity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt (File | AP)
Asia Cup 2022: India are firm favourites, but Pakistan can beat them, says Salman Butt
Flood water being released from Hirakud dam through 26 gates on Monday.
Major flood looms large in Mahanadi, 7 Odisha districts face threat
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Rajasthan Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal. (Photo | Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal Twitter)
In pain over atrocities on Dalits, Rajasthan MLA Pana Chand Meghwal decides to resign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp