Home Opinions Editorials

Climate crisis driving world to drought

Major river systems across Europe and the US have run dry as a climate-driven drought is shaking developed nations out of slumber. Only the frightening reality seems to have arrived.

Published: 23rd August 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Drought

Image used for representational purposes(Photo | AP)

In June last year, when the United Nations termed drought as the next pandemic that could rival Covid-19, it was a foreshadowing of a dystopian future straight out of sci-fi films. Only the frightening reality seems to have arrived. Major river systems across Europe and the US have run dry as a climate-driven drought is shaking developed nations out of slumber. River Colorado in southwestern USA, a lifeline for 40 million people from seven states and Mexico, has shrunk, prompting the government to impose mandatory water use cuts and emergency action plans. The river system sustains a $15 billion agriculture industry. Over 40% of the US is witnessing a prolonged drought. 

Europe is grappling with one never seen in its recent memory. In France, large stretches of the 600-mile-long Loire river have simply evaporated, leaving the world’s most-prized vineyards in the doldrums. River Danube, which traverses through 10 European countries and provides a crucial shipping channel, is in dire straits. Almost a third of Italy’s food is produced along the Po river, which is so dried up that it exposed a World War II era bomb in its bed. Similar stories abound across Africa and Asia, triggering fears that the planet is hurtling towards a crisis beyond anyone’s comprehension.

The climate crisis has hit home too. Before the monsoon season began, northeast India reported a deluge of unthinkable proportions, leaving close to a million people displaced. Similar disasters have hit Bihar, Odisha and north Indian hilly states. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change says the country’s monsoon precipitation declined by 6% from 1951 to 2015. The area affected by drought increased by 1.3% per decade with a growing frequency.

A study by two IITs in 2019 revealed that at least 16 of 24 river basins face a high probability of drought due to lowered moisture soil, which could seriously affect India’s food security. According to the UN, current emission rates will increase drought frequency and severely impact the bottom lines of developed countries and worsen food security across developing and poor nations already exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war. The danger is clear and present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
United Nations COVID-19 climate change
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp