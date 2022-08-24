Home Opinions Editorials

Centre’s freebie is social welfare for states

The new expression ‘revdi culture’, which likened the popular candy to freebies doled out by political parties in lieu of votes, has given fresh ammo to several Opposition-ruled states.

Published: 24th August 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Vaccine freebies, COVID vaccine gifts

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

The raging debate over freebie versus welfare schemes has gone beyond an exasperating squabble over semantics. The 15th Finance Commission, tasked to recommend measures to fortify cooperative federalism and enhance the quality of public spending, used the term ‘populist measure’. The new expression ‘revdi culture’, which likened the popular candy to freebies doled out by political parties in lieu of votes, has given fresh ammo to several Opposition-ruled states.

They have unequivocally asserted that New Delhi is trespassing into their territorial freedom. Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan, who strode into the debate with clinical ease, reminded BJP that a social welfare scheme for women in TN a few years ago that provided half the cost of scooter was flagged off by none other than the PM, when its alliance partner AIADMK was in power. His riposte created a flutter and pushed the Centre into a hushed corner. The apex court’s entry into the space mostly carved out from the unconstitutional righteousness and its tenacity to set up a committee to separate the chaff have given the debate a lot more urgency. Several Opposition parties have impleaded themselves with intervention applications.

With the general elections around the corner, the Centre’s mission to end the freebie culture is nothing less than walking on the razor’s edge. The Opposition retort is high-pitched: the bulk of the Centre’s welfare measures like cutting corporate taxes and waiver of bank loans have benefited the large corporate houses and ultra-rich people. As the country stares at rising inflation, it’s not wrong to assume that New Delhi has rightly gauged its potential to sway voters.

Nobody can fault a government for splurging on welfare schemes when it runs a surplus budget. Of course, when the exchequer runs dry, doling out irrational freebies is hardly an option. But can one call all government facilities such as free education and healthcare freebies? Ensuring social justice is the primary job of a government, and welfare schemes indisputably prop up weaker sections. Reminding state governments of their debt levels and the need to cap expenditure is vital. But it may be imprudent to tell them how to spend their money. Instead, a debate on the efficacy and reach of the schemes will help.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Freebies Centre BJP AIADMK PM Modi revdi culture
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp