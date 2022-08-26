Gender justice idea runs into political reality

When some schools in Kerala recently introduced gender-neutral student uniforms, the revolutionary idea created a positive buzz and was hailed as an affirmative step toward ensuring gender justice. With ministers and prominent personalities joining in the celebration, and a wider debate ensuing, there were signs that this would become a norm in schools. The CPM-led government was expected to play an active role.

When some schools in Kerala recently introduced gender-neutral student uniforms, the revolutionary idea created a positive buzz and was hailed as an affirmative step toward ensuring gender justice. With ministers and prominent personalities joining in the celebration, and a wider debate ensuing, there were signs that this would become a norm in schools. The CPM-led government was expected to play an active role. However, CM Pinarayi Vijayan told the assembly that his government won’t impose any dress code on students. Incidentally, on the same day, the State Council of Education Research and Training withdrew the portion that discussed promoting “mixed seating” in classrooms from the note prepared for public discussion in the run-up to the proposed revision in the school curriculum. Both decisions seem to be the fallout of the hue and cry raised by certain religious organisations and political parties like the Muslim League. They claim that popularising gender-neutral uniforms will lead to sexual anarchy and cite Indian culture to argue against allowing girls and boys to sit together. As expected, these organisations celebrated the strategic retreat by the government. Studies and testimonies underline that allowing girls to wear trousers boosts confidence, increases participation in sports events, and saves them from the disturbing male gaze. These reasons would be enough for any sensible adult to embrace gender-neutral uniforms wholeheartedly. Unfortunately, Kerala’s political and religious orthodoxy is unwilling to see the reality. That is why the state’s progressive majority hoped for the demonstration of a strong will by the government. The government, disappointingly, decided to tread a safe path. Once bitten by the orthodoxy in the Sabarimala issue, there are reasons for the government to be twice shy with any such progressive steps. The fact is the parties in the opposition, too, played their part—from either being silent or stridently opposing the measures—in ensuring that Kerala’s schools did not become trendsetters in the cause of gender equality. By pandering to religious orthodoxy and placing political compulsions above the rights of girl children, the political class has nipped reformist ideas in the bud.