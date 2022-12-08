Home Opinions Editorials

Expect another rate hike as RBI keeps tab on inflation

If the worst of inflation is behind us, as the RBI just confirmed, we must be a few steps away from the endgame of the ongoing rate hike cycle.

Published: 08th December 2022 01:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2022 01:22 AM   |  A+A-

Reserve Bank of India headquarters in Mumbai, RBI

Image used for representation.(File Photo | PTI)

If the worst of inflation is behind us, as the RBI just confirmed, we must be a few steps away from the endgame of the ongoing rate hike cycle. The first hint arrived on Wednesday when the central bank reduced the quantum of rate increases from 50 bps to 35, acknowledging that inflation is indeed cooling down. However, the captain of caution, Governor Shaktikanta Das, dutifully reminded us that our battle against price rise wasn’t yet over. Global commodity and crude prices are easing, but given the geopolitical uncertainties, further price shocks aren’t completely ruled out. Moreover, like interest rates, which rise quickly but correct gradually, inflation too peaks in an eye blink but moderates in what appears like a lifetime. The RBI now estimates inflation to average 5–5.25% in the first half of the next fiscal, which is well below the higher tolerance level of 6%, but away from the mandated 4% target.

Globally, the chorus for ending the tightening cycle is getting louder. Only last month, US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated a willingness to reduce the pace of rate hikes starting this month. The trend is visible among economies. As per private estimates, eight central banks delivered 400 bps rate hikes in November, down from 800-plus bps in June and July. Curiously, rate hikes were much sharper in emerging markets than in advanced economies to avoid interest rate differential that upsets foreign investment flows. But as Das noted, India’s monetary policy will be dictated only by domestic inflation and growth dynamics and not by peer central bank actions. In other words, RBI is unmindful of the widening interest rate differential, having raised rates by a cumulative 225 bps against the Fed’s 350 bps increase.

Assuming a headline inflation of 5–5.25% in the next fiscal, RBI’s terminal rate is seen at 6.25%. It’s the point where the repo rate is anchored before the rate cut cycle begins. Analysts expect the February policy decision to be “finely split between a pause and a last 25 bps hike” with a bias towards a hike considering the sticky core inflation. That said, as economists at HDFC Bank observed, when a central bank combines its sanguine view on growth with continued concerns on inflation, it suggests the battle-readiness to raise rates at will. RBI’s reluctance to shift to a neutral stance further validates its bias towards hikes for now.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Inflation RBI
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp