Home Opinions Editorials

After Odisha bypoll, Congress loses both its plot and face

Every time there is a poll in Odisha, the Congress plumbs the depths of a new low. The latest comes in the wake of the Padampur by-election loss.

Published: 13th December 2022 12:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 12:44 AM   |  A+A-

BJP and Congress party flags

L-R: Flags of BJP and Congress parties. (File Photos | PTI)

Every time there is a poll in Odisha, the Congress plumbs the depths of a new low. The latest comes in the wake of the Padampur by-election loss. Calling its performance dismal would be an understatement, though. The party was expected to come third in the race but not by such a long distance. Its nominee, a three-time MLA from the Assembly segment, forfeited his deposit and now, the party is charged with willingly transferring its votes to the Biju Janata Dal. The BJP flung the accusation that there was a deal between the regional outfit and the Congress ahead of the bypoll. Coming from the saffron party, desperate to wrest back the seat, such an allegation only seemed natural after its defeat, but when a senior
Congress MLA weighed in with sort of an affirmative note, all hell broke loose.

If numbers tell a story, the Congress candidate who had secured a 16.25% vote share in 2019 managed just 1.73% in the bypoll, triggering wild speculations of an en bloc transfer of votes. That pretty much sums up the Congress’ story. Odisha is just an example of how the party lost its plot, and no one is interested in restoring the house. Once a stronghold where it ruled for nearly 38 of the last 71 years, the state has alienated the Congress big time. In 2000, when the BJD assumed power, the Congress enjoyed a vote share of 33.78%. First, it was the BJD which ate into its space and later, the BJP chewed up the rest, leaving it with a depleted vote share of 16.12% in 2019.

What has not helped is a combination of favouritism, incessant infighting, and the Central leadership’s lack of interest. Once helmed by tall leaders who had pan-India recognition, the Congress does not even have one who commands respect across the state. The party has not even groomed young leaders who can step up. That the high command recently chose to hand over the reins to one who was state unit chief way back in 2002 says it all. Rahul Gandhi may have been on the long road to reviving the party, but neither he nor AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge appear to know the malaise inflicting the states. Political parties evolve and reinvent themselves with time. The Congress seems to have found a reverse evolution button.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Congress party Padampur by-election
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp