Messi mesmerises in fitting end to a surreal world cup

Long before the 2022 World Cup began, there was a question on everyone’s lips: Could this be Lionel Messi’s World Cup? When it ended, it was indeed his. The emotion, anticipation and passion one man stirred in each person living on this planet are unparalleled. The world was unified under one banner—Messi. When French coach Didier Deschamps said that even some in France would like Messi to win, it did not seem outlandish. The whole world was rooting for Messi, one of the most revered sportspeople ever.

But this World Cup never ceased to surprise. Bordering on absurdity at times, it threw up brutal upsets and unforgiving tales of losses. There were miraculous escapes too. And like the event, the final did not disappoint. It started to take one wicked turn after another, scenes unfit for a weak heart. It turned out to be one of the most thrilling finals in the 92-year-old history of the tournament. The surreal end to one of the most unpredictable World Cups in recent times fit the jingoistic build-up to this edition and the final in particular. Messi vs Mbappe. Argentina vs France. South America vs Europe. All in one.

Messi opened the scoring. Angel di Maria doubled the lead, and Argentina was cruising. Not until one Kylian Mbappe, a rightful claimant to Messi’s throne, spun a web around the probability of an Argentine win. He converted a penalty and scored a spectacular goal within another 90 seconds to take the match to extra time. And when it seemed Messi had scored a winner, a penalty was awarded to the other side, which Mbappe promptly converted. The penalty shootout came, and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez emerged as the hero. If any Argentine player could challenge Messi’s influence in the final, it was Martinez. He kept the team in the final with some outrageous saves and helped Argentina win the World Cup after 36 years, with the country’s most loved sportsperson Diego Maradona probably watching from above. It was poetic that Messi ended with the Golden Ball and Mbappe the Golden Boot.

Yet, this Cup was also about so many other things. Some numerous plots and sub-plots transcended sport. Morocco’s dream run was cheered by all. Japan and South Korea gave belief to millions of Asians pursuing football as a vocation. Qatar managed to deliver a World Cup, at least on the field, like no other.

Long before the 2022 World Cup began, there was a question on everyone’s lips: Could this be Lionel Messi’s World Cup? When it ended, it was indeed his. The emotion, anticipation and passion one man stirred in each person living on this planet are unparalleled. The world was unified under one banner—Messi. When French coach Didier Deschamps said that even some in France would like Messi to win, it did not seem outlandish. The whole world was rooting for Messi, one of the most revered sportspeople ever. But this World Cup never ceased to surprise. Bordering on absurdity at times, it threw up brutal upsets and unforgiving tales of losses. There were miraculous escapes too. And like the event, the final did not disappoint. It started to take one wicked turn after another, scenes unfit for a weak heart. It turned out to be one of the most thrilling finals in the 92-year-old history of the tournament. The surreal end to one of the most unpredictable World Cups in recent times fit the jingoistic build-up to this edition and the final in particular. Messi vs Mbappe. Argentina vs France. South America vs Europe. All in one. Messi opened the scoring. Angel di Maria doubled the lead, and Argentina was cruising. Not until one Kylian Mbappe, a rightful claimant to Messi’s throne, spun a web around the probability of an Argentine win. He converted a penalty and scored a spectacular goal within another 90 seconds to take the match to extra time. And when it seemed Messi had scored a winner, a penalty was awarded to the other side, which Mbappe promptly converted. The penalty shootout came, and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez emerged as the hero. If any Argentine player could challenge Messi’s influence in the final, it was Martinez. He kept the team in the final with some outrageous saves and helped Argentina win the World Cup after 36 years, with the country’s most loved sportsperson Diego Maradona probably watching from above. It was poetic that Messi ended with the Golden Ball and Mbappe the Golden Boot. Yet, this Cup was also about so many other things. Some numerous plots and sub-plots transcended sport. Morocco’s dream run was cheered by all. Japan and South Korea gave belief to millions of Asians pursuing football as a vocation. Qatar managed to deliver a World Cup, at least on the field, like no other.