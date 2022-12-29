CPM needs correction to hold fort in Kerala

One thing that keeps the CPM distinct is its willingness to undergo introspection and its ability to undertake requisite course corrections. Taking a cue from the electoral and political setback in West Bengal, where the Left was in power for over three decades, the Kerala CPM has initiated a massive rectification campaign to weed out growing bourgeoisie tendencies in the party, especially after the Left retained power in the state. Right from the state secretariat to the lowest fraction of branch committees, all units will undergo an elaborate and exhaustive process of self-criticism, assessment and correction. After detailed discussions, the CPM has issued its nod for the document on ‘Contemporary politics and party’s immediate responsibilities in the organisational sector’.

One thing that keeps the CPM distinct is its willingness to undergo introspection and its ability to undertake requisite course corrections. Taking a cue from the electoral and political setback in West Bengal, where the Left was in power for over three decades, the Kerala CPM has initiated a massive rectification campaign to weed out growing bourgeoisie tendencies in the party, especially after the Left retained power in the state. Right from the state secretariat to the lowest fraction of branch committees, all units will undergo an elaborate and exhaustive process of self-criticism, assessment and correction. After detailed discussions, the CPM has issued its nod for the document on ‘Contemporary politics and party’s immediate responsibilities in the organisational sector’. Noticeably, CPM cadres and leaders have been facing a slew of charges. Widespread incidents of alcoholism and drug abuse among party cadres, cases of sexual assault, and allegations of financial irregularities and corrupt practices are on the rise. In addition, cadres and leaders have a growing tendency to indulge in regressive social practices. Also, there’s a deviation from the guidelines laid out for the lifestyle to be followed by party leaders. Close on the heels of the rectification move, reports surfaced about senior leader P Jayarajan raising allegations against LDF convener E P Jayarajan for amassing wealth. It’s not the first time fingers have been pointed at E P Jayarajan for deviations from party norms for leaders’ lifestyles. However, this time around, it could assume significance, given the state leadership’s determination to eliminate bourgeois tendencies erupting within the party. The Kerala CPM’s rectification move has been endorsed by the central leadership, which is also planning to do the same at the national level. It’s not the first time the CPM is going for such a massive rectification process. Earlier, in 1996 and 2009, the central party had carried out such an elaborate process. Later, the Kerala unit undertook a similar initiative in 2013. It’s time the CPM introspects why decisions taken at the Kolkata and Kozhikode plenums have not been implemented so far. Other than vowing a self-purification each time, the party has done precious little to enact it on the ground. It’s time the party took itself to task and made course correction a reality if it is to retain its only bastion in the country.