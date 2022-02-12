STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Ban on century-old Andhra play may open a pandora’s box

There can be instances where censorship, however anathema it is, becomes inevitable. Chintamani definitely doesn’t fall into any such category.

Published: 12th February 2022 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

The hijab controversy may have hit the headlines, but in Andhra Pradesh, a ban on the exhibition of a century-old play by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government hasn’t garnered the attention it deserves. Chintamani, penned by Kaallakuri Narayana Rao in 1920, has been outlawed based on a representation by a community that it depicts them in a poor light. The same is under judicial review.

There can be instances where censorship, however anathema it is, becomes inevitable. Chintamani definitely doesn’t fall into any such category. It is both a morality play and a cautionary tale, and an immensely popular one at that. It was written against the evils of prostitution and explains how the main protagonists—Chintamani and Bilvamangala—attain salvation by conquering themselves.

Reading it is in fact an ennobling experience. Objections have been raised against the character of Subbi Shetti, a merchant who loses his all due to his infatuation with Chintamani. The character offers comic relief but deviating from the original, over the years, it has been degraded in the name of artistic liberty for cheap entertainment. The artistes themselves admit that.

However, should it be reason enough to ban the play altogether? Drawing a parallel, by this logic, one could seek a ban on The Merchant of Venice by Shakespeare! The play has to be looked at from a sociological perspective reflective of the times and depriving people of the benefit of this wonderful play is tantamount to blacking out our social history. It is also pertinent to note that the author exemplified the ideals he had advocated, marrying into a caste derisively referred to as one of prostitutes at the risk of excommunication.

As for the objections to the character of Subbi Shetti, we agree depraved depictions and distortions must be stopped. The government must see how it can do so since films have a censor board but not plays. Placing a blanket ban is violative of Article 19(1) (a) and Article 29(1) of the Constitution. Besides, it may open a Pandora’s box with every other section seeking a review of literary works. Importantly, decisions of this sort may end up handing over to the judiciary what is essentially an executive power.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp