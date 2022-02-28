STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

It’s time to simplify the direct tax laws

During the UPA regime, the government had drafted the Direct Taxes Code, which attempted to remove certain exemptions.

Published: 28th February 2022 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Tax

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

The income tax laws are complex in the country as over the years, the government—in order to incentivise certain sections of people, businesses and economic activities—has given several exemptions and come up with special tax rates. Despite the government’s several attempts at simplifying direct taxes, not much has been achieved in this direction. It is probably time for the government to overhaul direct tax laws like the way it did for indirect taxes with the implementation of GST. Recently, the revenue secretary, while addressing tax professionals in an event, stressed on the need to rewrite the tax laws to get rid of numerous exemptions and special treatment bestowed on select business activities or individuals.

During the UPA regime, the government had drafted the Direct Taxes Code, which attempted to remove these exemptions. But by the time the third draft was ready, much of the exemptions were back, and the Code was rendered ineffective. It’s another matter that the Code could never see the light of the day. The NDA government also tried simplification of taxes—it formed a committee as well—but no far-reaching changes could be brought in.

To its credit, the NDA government made a bold move in 2019 towards simplifying corporate taxes by lowering tax rates and phasing out exemptions. Its next attempt was at simplifying income tax laws by announcing new I-T slabs. But so far this has not made much of an impact as the old tax slabs with various exemptions continue. The new tax slabs are optional, and not many seem to be interested in shifting to this regime.

The Centre might try and disincentivise the old tax regime—of fewer slabs and several exemptions—to encourage people to move to the new one. In the meantime, the government might be working on simplifying the capital gains tax rules, bringing a more uniform definition for long-term capital gains and the tax rate on them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp