STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Prepare for avian flu amid Omicron threat

As the world battles the Omicron surge, with the US count rising by an alarming 1 million cases in the last 24 hours, Israel is at the centre of something very unusual.

Published: 05th January 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Chicken, avian flu

A vendor carries chickens at a livestock market in Prayagraj, Friday. (Photo | PTI)

As the world battles the Omicron surge, with the US count rising by an alarming 1 million cases in the last 24 hours, Israel is at the centre of something very unusual. Fighting its fifth wave and allowing the vulnerable population to take a fourth vaccine dose—the first such nation to do so—it has also become the only one to record Flurona, a joint infection of flu with Covid. In addition, it is staring at one of its worst wildlife disasters with the outbreak of avian influenza.

After over 5,000 migratory cranes were found dead at the Hula Nature Reserve, the nation was forced to cull more than half a million infected poultry, triggering a potential egg scarcity. When the migration season began last year and millions of birds started their annual sojourn from the cold European countries to a warmer Africa, hopping at Israel, the first case showed up around October. After mass deaths of cranes were reported last month, the outbreak swelled in turkey and chicken farms and Israel has responded swiftly, all the while counting its losses. Interestingly, way back in November, the Paris-headquartered World Organisation for Animal Health had put out an advisory for member nations about the potent hazards of Asian H5 viruses and urged heightened levels of biosecurity measures between October and April. Israel has borne the brunt, but the rest of the world must not look the other way.

As things stand today, the recurring Covid waves are pushing countries and their healthcare services to the brink. Keeping an eye on the avian influenza would be a wise move because any transmission from birds to humans is the last thing nations like India would want at this juncture. Additionally, evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection in North America’s white-tailed deer populations in the wild has been found too. Though recent research confirms that human transmission from these animals is not yet possible, the reverse has apparently happened. While this is a challenge for the future, it is only prudent that nations put together their animal disease resources and scale up surveillance. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp