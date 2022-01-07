STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Silverline Project needs wider debate, better transparency

The project was shelved following opposition from the LDF and environmentalists. The plan for a high-speed rail network was first suggested in the 2011 Budget.

Published: 07th January 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan explains the benefits of the SilverLine semi high-speed railway line at the ‘Janapaksham’ programme at TDM Hall in Kochi on Thursday | Albin Mathe w

If there’s an option to travel between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod, a distance of about 550 km by road, in four hours, who wouldn’t want it? However, the Kerala government’s ambitious plan to construct a semi high-speed rail corridor connecting the south and north ends of the state has vertically divided its population. With CM Pinarayi Vijayan declaring that there is no going back on the Rs 64,000-crore SilverLine project and state Congress chief K Sudhakaran vowing to stall work by mobilising people, the stage is set for an intense socio-political conflict. High-speed connectivity has been considered by successive governments since 2001, when PWD minister M K Muneer mooted an express highway.

The project was shelved following opposition from the LDF and environmentalists. The plan for a high-speed rail network was first suggested in the 2011 Budget. In 2012, based on a feasibility study conducted by DMRC, the Oommen Chandy government announced a high-speed rail corridor with an estimated cost of Rs 1.18 lakh crore. It didn’t take off. Based on a fresh study, the SilverLine project was announced in the 2019–20 Budget. With the government now accelerating efforts to implement the project with a four-year deadline, critics have come up with a barrage of allegations that range from possible flooding to the vertical division of Kerala.

While many of the allegations appear frivolous, some questions need answers. A dozen high-speed rail projects are under various stages of implementation in the country. Instead of going for a similar project, the logic of constructing a standalone rail network with inferior technology is hard to explain. Besides, there are glaring mismatches in figures such as daily ridership and economic internal rate of return in preliminary and final feasibility studies, raising doubts that crucial figures were not handled seriously while planning the project. The insistence on keeping the detailed project report a secret does not help either. 

There’s no doubt that Kerala needs better mobility options, and fast trains and express highways are the way to go. But the government must address people’s concerns. Let the detailed project report be made available in the public domain and discussed in local bodies and the state Assembly. Better transparency will only help ensure people’s support and speedy implementation. Since this is a futuristic project, the option of upgrading it to a high-speed corridor is also worth considering.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp