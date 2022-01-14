STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Vodafone bailout shows urgent need for policy reforms

The government will emerge as the largest shareholder of Vodafone Idea, acquiring a 35.8% stake in lieu of the Rs 16,000 crore pending interest payments.

Published: 14th January 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone logo outside its outlet (File photo| PTI)

The government will emerge as the largest shareholder of Vodafone Idea, acquiring a 35.8% stake in lieu of the Rs 16,000 crore pending interest payments. Stake acquisition of private entities was never on the government’s agenda and serves at cross purposes, given its deep desire for privatisation. The biggest achievement this fiscal is undoubtedly the sale of Air India, but owning up stake in Vodafone, even out of compulsion, seems ironic just when the annual disinvestment target is likely to be missed by a country mile. The rescue act isn’t finished yet, as being the largest shareholder, it’s in the government’s interest to protect Vodafone’s equity value so that the telco doesn’t break the buck.  

Much of the telecom operators’ suffering was due to intense tariff wars and policy pitfalls. They suffered a fatal blow when the verdict in the Adjusted Gross Revenue case went in favour of the government. The worst hit among them was Vodafone Idea, which has one foot in the grave, reeling under a debt burden of `1.95 lakh crore. Its subscriber base crashed from 400 million to some 250 million, while its market share plunged from 35% to 24%. Now, the government’s bailout package eases its cash flows and improves the near-term liquidity concerns reducing its payment outgo.

On its part, Vodafone must give its all to raise long-term funding needed to acquire 5G spectrum, accelerate network investments, arrest subscriber attrition, and regain lost customers and market share. Importantly, it must start making money soon so as to meet its enhanced payments to the government once the moratorium period ends.  

But Vodafone’s survival also rests on two other stakeholders—the government and arch rivals Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio. First, telcos must be bent on increasing average revenue per user as that’s the only way to pull through. As analysts note, an increase in tariffs appears certain now that the likelihood of Vodafone’s demise is a less-likely event. Lastly, the government, with stakes in multiple telcos, must ensure a sound policy regime to avoid the need for further relief packages.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp