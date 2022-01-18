STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Has Caste trumped macro-religious politics in India?

Two events are dominating election headlines. One, the Election Commission rescheduling voting in Punjab from February 14 to 20.

Published: 18th January 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Casteism, caste, caste discrimination

For representational purposes only

Two events are dominating election headlines. One, the Election Commission rescheduling voting in Punjab from February 14 to 20. Two, the decamping of several BJP figures on the eve of polling. Are both linked? 

Let’s pick the second first. Last-minute party-hopping is not uncommon in India, but what’s striking is a persistent logic (beyond enlightened self-interest). In the mini-exodus that Uttar Pradesh saw a few days ago, all the exits were by leaders from sundry OBC communities. Did they manage to turn sufficiently ‘socialist’ on election eve to be able to join the Samajwadi Party? Of course not.

What it marks out is purely a politics where a set of individuals who claim a strong catchment area in their respective castes dominate the field. Caste is a perennial issue, but why is it so critical this time? Because a party’s worth, especially in UP, will be evaluated by its ability to stitch together a bigger caste coalition. All candidate selection is sharp-focused on that—forget Ayodhya or the Yogi regime’s governance record. That’s why the BJP gave tickets to 44 OBCs in its first list to offset the desertions. It also sealed an alliance with the Nishad Party, which helps it cover a key caste niche in the riverine belts of eastern UP: the boatmen community. All this is urgent work because the SP is trying to expand on its old Muslim-Yadav social alliance by wooing other OBCs/EBCs and sections of the Dalits. 

If the EC had been doing similar due diligence, there’s no sign of it. Election dates used to be determined after taking into account major examination schedules, the festival calendar, etc. This time it missed the fact that Ravidas Jayanti fell on February 16: That’s a full pilgrimage to Varanasi for vast numbers from Punjab’s Dalit Ravidasi community. At 31.9%, Punjab has one of the highest Dalit population ratios in India. In both events, India’s underlying caste matrix seems to trump macro-religious politics.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp