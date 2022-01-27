STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Need close vigil on covid mutations

Changes at a very micro level have resulted in the hugely transmissible Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that is spreading the Covid-19 infection at an alarming rate.

Published: 27th January 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Covid positive

Image used for representational purposes

Changes at a very micro level have resulted in the hugely transmissible Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that is spreading the Covid-19 infection at an alarming rate. The multiple mutations in the virus have opened our eyes to how variants differ in their impact on our health, making it imperative to keep them under close watch.

An enzyme called Angiotensin-converting enzyme-2 (ACE-2) on the surface of human cells plays a crucial role in preventing the harmful activities of a protein named angiotensin-2 (ANG-2). If allowed to have its way, ANG-2 is known to cause inflammation, increase blood pressure, damage the linings of blood vessels and injure tissues. ACE-2 inhibits these activities by breaking ANG-2 into counteracting molecules, thus eliminating the harmful effects. But ACE-2 is also a receptor for this virus, helping the latter bind with it.

In doing so, it prevents ACE-2 from performing its normal function of regulating the harmful ANG-2 signalling. The vaccines that have emerged through the first two waves of the pandemic are known to generate antibodies that can recognise SARS-CoV-2 and stop it from attaching to ACE-2, by themselves binding with the spike protein of the virus. However, recent discoveries by a team of researchers from University of Missouri-Columbia shows the latest variant has emerged due to 46 specific mutations, many occurring in the spike protein itself. These mutations ‘fool’ the antibodies from recognising the virus and binding with its spike proteins. That explains why a huge section of the population continues to get infected by Covid-19 despite completing double vaccination.

However, for reasons yet to be understood, Omicron mostly restricts itself to the nasal and throat regions without affecting the lungs. But that should not make us complacent about subsequent variants, the mutations of which could render them more dangerous, like the earlier Delta variant. This calls for a tight vigil on how and when the virus mutates and to be ready with appropriate treatment modules to meet the challenge.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp