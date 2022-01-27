STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Time to root out promises of irrational freebies

Other than running up huge debts, a telling example of how freebies can change a state’s expenditure pattern is provided by Delhi.

Published: 27th January 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment

Image used for representational purpose only.

The Supreme Court, while hearing a petition against political parties promising freebies, has rightly expressed concern over the practice and issued notices to the Centre and the Election Commission. The petitioner has correctly pointed out that irrational freebies have played havoc with state finances. Coming to the election-bound states, UP’s public debt is Rs 6.1 lakh crore, Punjab’s Rs 2.8 lakh crore, Uttarakhand’s Rs 68,000 crore and Goa’s Rs 18,844 crore. A recent RBI report said the outstanding liabilities of states had increased from Rs 16.48 lakh crore in 2011 to Rs 42.92 lakh crore in 2019. Other than running up huge debts, a telling example of how freebies can change a state’s expenditure pattern is provided by Delhi.

The AAP government’s capital expenditure, incurred to create and expand productive assets, infrastructure and public amenities in the national capital, has fallen from Rs 11,685 crore in 2013–14 to Rs 7,173 crore in 2017–18. The CAG had pointed out that the share of capital expenditure has reduced from 14.39% in 2013–14 to 8.26% in 2017–18. All this is merely because the AAP government has to finance its election promises of free power, water and public bus service for women.

The situation is likely to worsen because the tendency to make such promises has only increased with each election. All political parties in the states currently witnessing elections have promised freebies: Among them are free power, Rs 1,000–2,000 to women aged 18 or more, unemployment allowance, smartphones and scooties to girls pursuing college. During the West Bengal election last year, the Trinamool promised free medical insurance cover to all and a monthly allowance of Rs 500–1,000 to homemakers.

According to election analysts, both played a key role in securing Mamata Banerjee a third successive term, that too with a bigger majority. But winning elections is one thing, governance is another. This unhealthy, unviable and regressive trend needs to be checked before all states collapse under the weight of the promises of political parties. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp