STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Wrecking ball of chief ministerial face in Punjab Cong

It was the fledgling AAP that rolled the dice by selecting comedian Bhagwant Mann as the chief ministerial face through crowdsourcing.

Published: 31st January 2022 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo| Twitter)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi may have stepped on a landmine during his recent visit to Punjab by agreeing to announce the chief ministerial candidate of the state. The party has only two faces with any big traction left. The first is Jat Sikh Navjot Singh Sidhu, who came in like a wrecking ball with the approval of the Gandhi family to replace Amarinder Singh as chief minister and demolished every party edifice, but fell short of the final target. The beneficiary was the accidental Dalit Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who Sidhu thought would be an easily replaceable rolling stone but has surprisingly gathered moss and become an alternative power centre. Both Sidhu and Channi cater to different intra-party vote banks. Choosing one over the other as the chief ministerial face has the potential to switch off Jat Sikhs or Dalits barely weeks before polling. Yet, both pressed Rahul to commit harakiri by abandoning the middle ground of joint leadership.

It was the fledgling AAP that rolled the dice by selecting comedian Bhagwant Mann as the chief ministerial face through crowdsourcing. That his managers would have used every trick, including buying off professional trolls not just in Punjab but across cyberspace to saturate the AAP app and helpline with likes for him is a safe guess. While the AAP’s decision forced Rahul’s hand, the modus of his cherry-picking is not clear. But the Dalit empowerment card would blow up in his face if Rahul were to opt for Sidhu. Anyway, Sidhu is a motormouth with an image more suitable for comedy than serious politics. His brief stint in power in Amarinder’s ministry found him wary of taking hard decisions. As for Channi, he may not find it easy to shake off the stigma of alleged sand smuggling his nephew is involved in. The Congress mess and the entry of a section of farmers into the poll fray is said to be helping the Shiromani Akali Dal recover some lost ground. Also the powerful deras may have pitched their tents away from the ruling party. 

Punjab seems to have an assembly line of comedians, one of whom runs a highly successful TV show. Will comedy have the last laugh this election season?

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp