STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Passenger safety paramount on planes

A recent Parliamentary Standing Committee report flagged several issues of aviation safety and gave multiple recommendations, chief among them being stepping up spot checks.

Published: 11th July 2022 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Runway, aeroplane, airport

Representational Image

It’s a one-two punch on Indian airlines as safety concerns mount, even as service and manpower issues including pilots and crew shortage, flight delays and cancellations seem to acquire permanent status. On Wednesday, aviation regulator DGCA slapped a show-cause notice on SpiceJet following eight technical malfunctions in just 18 days. It pulled up the airline for failing to establish ‘safe, efficient and reliable air services,’ besides ‘poor internal safety oversight’ and ‘inadequate maintenance actions’. 

IndiGo and Vistara too reported similar technical glitches such as engine failure, or smoke in the aircraft taking the count of mid-air safety incidents to 21 in a few months. Such recurring snags raise concerns about the airworthiness of the plane, denting passenger confidence. The Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017 classify such occurrences as accidents, serious incidents and incidents. Usually, incidents don’t cause casualties, but passenger safety is paramount and as Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted, “even the smallest error hindering safety” cannot be ignored and thoroughly investigated and course-corrected. This is essential to prevent safety concerns from impeding the aviation sector’s recovery following the pandemic-induced loss of business. As it is, rising ATF prices and staff shortages are affecting its growth. 

The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 gave DGCA legal status to investigate aviation accidents and incidents and keep track of all aviation regulations besides enforcement of civil air regulations, air safety and airworthiness standards. A recent Parliamentary Standing Committee report flagged several issues of aviation safety and gave multiple recommendations, chief among them being stepping up spot checks, inspections, and audits to prevent the recurrence of avoidable technical glitches. Ironically, DGCA itself is short-staffed and needs qualified officials. It also requires urgent reforms including streamlining DGCA into a purely regulatory authority and hiving off its additional function as an investigator of accidents/incidents into a separate entity. This will  align with international norms and be timely.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
airlines SpiceJet DGCA aviation passenger safety air travel aviation safety
India Matters
AIADMK Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami leaves Vanagaram after being elected as General secretary at the GC meet held in Chennai, on July 11, 2022. (Photo | Expess Photo Service)
AIADMK appoints Palaniswami as interim general secretary, expels Panneerselvam from all posts
The dilemmas before Uddhav Thackeray are many. (File Photo | PTI)
Rabble to rubble: Uddhav Thackeray and the difficulty of being good
Businessman Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in prison by Supreme Court in contempt case 
Oldest Sanskrit stone inscription in South India is from Telangana's Phanigiri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp