Home Opinions Editorials

India new home for the cheetah

For India, it is the culmination of decades-long planning reaching a point of impact in 2020 when the Supreme Court permitted the project on an experimental basis.

Published: 26th July 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Cheetah (Photo | AFP)

Come August, India’s wildlife conservation effort will have its tryst with history. By mid-next month, four pairs of African cheetah will have landed in the country as part of an agreement the Government of India entered into with the Republic of Namibia last week. A unique inter-continental translocation of the large cats will pave the way for the reintroduction of cheetahs under an ambitious project to mark India’s 75th year of Independence. Its population is dwindling in Africa, and the world’s fastest land animal will test a new home in Asia.

For India, it is the culmination of decades-long planning reaching a point of impact in 2020 when the Supreme Court permitted the project on an experimental basis. After assessing ten sites, the Centre zeroed in on Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh to ground the project. Bringing the charismatic species back to India has multiple connotations, one of which, as described by the Ministry of Environment and Forests, is the restoration of evolutionary balance since the large cat is an apex predator that roamed the country’s forests before its extinction in 1952. Cultural symbolism apart, the successful reintroduction of the cheetah would also boost grassland ecosystems and give India a special place in global wildlife conservation and management.

The cheetah reintroduction project has its fair share of critics and challenges. First, it’s not reintroduction because India is bringing in the African Cheetah, not the Asiatic subspecies, found only in Iran. Cheetahs need extensive grasslands free of humans and with ample prey population, which the chosen site does not exactly offer. Spread over 750 sq km, Kuno, earlier selected for the reintroduction of Asiatic Lions of Gir forests in Gujarat, is home to leopards and tigers, which means the cheetahs will have more than one competitor cat in an alien habitat where it would have to adapt. 

Besides, there are valid arguments over spending crores of rupees on an exotic species while conservation of flagship native species faces an extreme resource crunch. The project promises to be audacious but will test the country’s wildlife conservation might technically and scientifically for sure.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India's biggest spectrum auction begins; 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore on offer
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp