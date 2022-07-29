Home Opinions Editorials

Ranveer photo row, a trivial pursuit

Unemployment, inflation, climate change, communalism or gender and caste inequities.

Published: 29th July 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Ranveer Singh

Actor Ranveer Singh (Photo | Instagram)

Unemployment, inflation, climate change, communalism or gender and caste inequities. Any of these pressing issues might be top of the mind for most people in India today, firing them up to demand better. Yet, the hot button topic of the week was that an actor had flaunted his unclad posterior in a photo shoot with an American publication.

In what can only be described as surrealist high-farce, a lawyer, who had filed an FIR against Bollywood star Ranveer Singh for his nude photo shoot, said with a shockingly straight face that Singh’s bum was a “national issue”. Elsewhere, a “scandalised” outfit performed the yeoman’s service of printing out posters of the images of Singh in the altogether, displaying them publicly to run a “clothes donation drive” for the actor, ostensibly while showing the uninformed masses the pictures so they could be rightly horrified. 

One could wheel out the done-to-death argument that India has a fine tradition of celebrating nude bodies in art, but surely those mortally offended by Singh’s nude photoshoot know this. Think of the children on the internet; they cry! Think of the women whose modesty is outraged by the images these moralists have helpfully printed and put up on street corners. 

Yet two things are worth a more critical examination. First, why does male nudity, in the form that invites an objectifying gaze, bother us more than any amount of objectification of the cis-female form? The latter is but part and parcel of popular culture. The discomfort that the patriarchy experiences when the gaze is reversed on to men should force us to ask why, and if the act of objectification is problematic due to its dehumanising effect, should we not question our comfort with the ceaseless objectification of women?

Second is the more prosaic question of why police in India, overworked as they are to the point they have been known to put off complainants of serious crimes, especially the marginalised, continue to accept and register FIRs in cases such as this. On the bright side, the entire kerfuffle might best be enjoyed as another showcase for India’s talented meme-masters, who have created monuments of hilarity on the back of Ranveer Singh’s exposed behind.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp