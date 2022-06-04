STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Pressure mounts on centre for caste census

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has rolled the dice on a caste census. The BJP, his ally in the state government, has been dragging its feet on this issue.

Published: 04th June 2022 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Caste, OBC, Caste Census

(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has rolled the dice on a caste census. The BJP, his ally in the state government, has been dragging its feet on this issue. Kumar has forced his ally’s hand, at least in Bihar. He called an all-party meeting earlier this week, where it was decided unanimously to carry out a caste-based census. 

The last caste-based census was held by the British in 1931. Even the Mandal Commission, which gave reservation to OBCs, had taken caste figures from the 1931 Census. After Independence, the Census avoided caste enumeration. In 2018, Rajnath Singh had announced as the Union home minister that the government would count the OBCs in the 2021 Census. The decision is yet to be implemented.

The Congress-led UPA had in 2011 conducted an exercise that could be termed a caste census. The ministry of rural development then conducted a Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) 2011, through a comprehensive door-to-door enumeration across rural and urban India. The exercise was aimed at collecting information on social and economic indicators in order to better target the government’s programmes and policies.

The data collected through SECC 2011 has, however, not been made public in spite of repeated demand by caste-based parties. In a case filed in the apex court in 2021 by the government of Maharashtra, which was seeking full disclosure of raw data from the socio-economic caste census, the Centre opposed the plea saying that the SECC 2011 was found to be flawed and bound to mislead. The Maharashtra government also sought direction to the Centre to collect data on backward class citizens in the 2021 Census. The Centre opposed this too, saying it was “administratively difficult and cumbersome”.

The BJP is now finding itself in a bind on caste enumeration. It would be difficult for it to take one stand in Bihar and another at the Centre. The 2021 Census was delayed due to Covid and is likely to begin soon. With electorally powerful Marathas, Patidars and Jats, besides many other OBCs, closely watching the BJP’s moves, it would be difficult for the party to oppose a caste census for long.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp