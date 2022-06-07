STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Outrage over EPF rate cut not justified

The outrage over the recent reduction in the Employee Provident Fund (EPF) interest rate is understandable but not fully justified.

Published: 07th June 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

Image used for representational purpose only

The outrage over the recent reduction in the Employee Provident Fund (EPF) interest rate is understandable but not fully justified. The interest rate on EPF has been reduced to 8.1% in 2021–22 from 8.5% in the previous year—a reduction of 40 basis points. 

EPF has over six crore contributors and 25 crore active accounts—it is one of the largest social security schemes in the world. It is the sole source of future retirement savings for many Indians working in the formal sector. Therefore, any change in EPF interest rates directly impacts a large number of households in India. Yet, the recent reduction in interest rate must be seen in the context of inflation and bond yields prevalent in the previous financial year. Also, the EPF interest rate should not be seen in isolation. It must be compared with performances of similar long-term retirement saving instruments like NPS or PPF.

EPF offered 8.1% return in 2021–22, when the retail inflation averaged 5.5% and the 10-year government bond yield averaged 6.3%. In the long term, EPF paid interest at an average 8.6% over the last 10 years. During the same time, retail inflation has averaged 5.85%. This means that EPF returns have outpaced inflation over the long term. We must also not lose sight of the fact that EPF returns are fully tax-free for anyone whose annual contributions towards the funds is less than Rs 2.5 lakh. Also, contributions made towards EPF are eligible for income tax deductions.

Now, compare this with another popular long-term investment option—Public Provident Funds. Over the past two years, PPF returns have been below 8%. Currently, PPF is offering an interest rate of 7.1%. A better comparison could be returns from funds managed under the National Pension System. NPS offers an array of portfolio options with a choice to have up to 50% of the amount invested in equities, and its funds for Central and state government employee schemes have given 9–9.5% over the past 10 years. Clearly, NPS has performed better than EPF over the long-term, yet the latter has not disappointed millions of subscribers over the long run.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Employee Provident Fund social security schemes investment
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp