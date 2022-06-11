BJP may have upper hand in close Presidential battle

The announcement of the schedule for election to choose the next President of India has triggered activity in the ruling as well as opposition camps. The BJP-led NDA has more votes than the opposition in the Presidential electoral college. The NDA votes, however, fall a little short of the majority mark. But the gap is so small that the NDA can get the magic number just by winning over the independents in Parliament and in states. The ruling alliance appears set to get its man, or woman, elected to Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The opposition, however, is trying to make it into a contest by winning over not only the fence-sitters but also some of the allies of the BJP. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao have been canvassing support for a joint opposition candidate. They have sent feelers to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar conveying their readiness to pick a candidate of his choice. Nitish is an ally of the BJP. The tide may turn against the ruling alliance if he decides to throw his weight behind an opposition candidate. The JD(U) leader has, however, given no indication about breaking ranks with the BJP.

The support of fence-sitters like Biju Janata Dal, YSR Congress Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Shiromani Akali Dal, besides the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and a few other smaller parties would be crucial for mounting a challenge to the NDA candidate. But here too, BSP chief Mayawati who has supported the ruling alliance on most issues in Parliament, is not likely to side with the opposition on this issue.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who controls the largest number of opposition votes, has deputed Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, to talk to non-BJP parties and examine the possibility of getting an opposition candidate elected as the next President of the country. For the opposition parties, the Presidential election could be an opportunity to iron out their differences and come together on one platform against the ruling coalition.