STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

BJP may have upper hand in close Presidential battle

The announcement of the schedule for election to choose the next President of India has triggered activity in the ruling as well as opposition camps.

Published: 11th June 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

Image used for representational purposes only(Photo | PTI)

The announcement of the schedule for election to choose the next President of India has triggered activity in the ruling as well as opposition camps. The BJP-led NDA has more votes than the opposition in the Presidential electoral college. The NDA votes, however, fall a little short of the majority mark. But the gap is so small that the NDA can get the magic number just by winning over the independents in Parliament and in states. The ruling alliance appears set to get its man, or woman, elected to Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The opposition, however, is trying to make it into a contest by winning over not only the fence-sitters but also some of the allies of the BJP. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao have been canvassing support for a joint opposition candidate. They have sent feelers to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar conveying their readiness to pick a candidate of his choice. Nitish is an ally of the BJP. The tide may turn against the ruling alliance if he decides to throw his weight behind an opposition candidate. The JD(U) leader has, however, given no indication about breaking ranks with the BJP.

The support of fence-sitters like Biju Janata Dal, YSR Congress Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Shiromani Akali Dal, besides the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and a few other smaller parties would be crucial for mounting a challenge to the NDA candidate. But here too, BSP chief Mayawati who has supported the ruling alliance on most issues in Parliament, is not likely to side with the opposition on this issue.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who controls the largest number of opposition votes, has deputed Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, to talk to non-BJP parties and examine the possibility of getting an opposition candidate elected as the next President of the country. For the opposition parties, the Presidential election could be an opportunity to iron out their differences and come together on one platform against the ruling coalition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Presidential battle NDA Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp