STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Wake-up call for AP’S edu institutes

In other words, over two lakh students failed the Secondary School Certification examination. The reasons are obvious.

Published: 18th June 2022 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Students appearing for SSLC examination in Government HSS, Pettah ,Thiruvananthapuram

Students appearing for SSLC examination. (File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)

What could possibly make a student aged all of 15 think there is no option other than death? We have seen about 10 students commit suicide in the immediate aftermath of Class X results in Andhra Pradesh. This year, for the first time in two decades, the pass percentage slipped to 67.26%. In other words, over two lakh students failed the Secondary School Certification examination. The reasons are obvious.

No exams were conducted in the last two years due to the pandemic, and online classes meant that poor and lower middle class students, especially in government schools, were bereft of proper teaching. The fact that the pass percentage was well above 90 in the four years preceding Covid-19 shows the kind of impact it has had on education.

Other states such as Assam, too, posted dismal results this time. The Andhra government is conducting the exam again for failed students—this is a relief but something needs to be done to not only improve standards in the post-Covid scenario but also ease pressure on the students. As per the National Crime Records Bureau Report, 469 students ended their lives in 2020 in Andhra compared to 383 the previous year. How long do we turn a blind eye to this silent epidemic? Yes, not all suicides are due to academic pressure, but the fact that the numbers are rising not only in schools but also in higher institutes of learning is a cause of serious concern. Earlier this year, two students committed suicide at IIIT-Nuzvid and we found that not one professional counsellor was available for 9,000 students at the prestigious institution.

Administrators, teachers and parents have an equal responsibility to check on the emotional well-being of children. It is time to make the stakeholders understand the importance of mental health and include it in the curriculum. Recognition of early signs of depression among children is necessary and the role of parents and teachers is crucial. Administrators should ensure active engagement between parents and teachers and use the services of professional counsellors. The Class X results must be a wake-up call. To begin with, the government could seek expert opinion to formulate a way forward on a priority basis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp